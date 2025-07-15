Reverence Church Fundraising Dinner (reissued tickets)

Reverence Church is a church operating in accordance with the requirements of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is currently in the process of applying for formal 501(c)(3) recognition as a non-private foundation. Under IRS guidelines, churches are treated as tax-exempt organizations even while their application is pending.
A portion of your ticket price for this fundraising dinner may be tax-deductible. The fair market value of the meal is estimated at $35, which makes $115 of your contribution potentially tax-deductible.
Please consult your tax advisor to determine the deductibility of your contribution based on your specific circumstances.
Reverence Church is a church operating in accordance with the requirements of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is currently in the process of applying for formal 501(c)(3) recognition as a non-private foundation. Under IRS guidelines, churches are treated as tax-exempt organizations even while their application is pending.
A portion of your ticket price for this fundraising dinner may be tax-deductible. The fair market value of the meal is estimated at $35, which makes $115 of your contribution potentially tax-deductible.
Please consult your tax advisor to determine the deductibility of your contribution based on your specific circumstances.
Youth (11-18 years Old)
$70
Reverence Church is a church operating in accordance with the requirements of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is currently in the process of applying for formal 501(c)(3) recognition as a non-private foundation. Under IRS guidelines, churches are treated as tax-exempt organizations even while their application is pending.
A portion of your ticket price for this fundraising dinner may be tax-deductible. The fair market value of the meal is estimated at $35, which makes $35 of your contribution potentially tax-deductible.
Please consult your tax advisor to determine the deductibility of your contribution based on your specific circumstances.
Reverence Church is a church operating in accordance with the requirements of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is currently in the process of applying for formal 501(c)(3) recognition as a non-private foundation. Under IRS guidelines, churches are treated as tax-exempt organizations even while their application is pending.
A portion of your ticket price for this fundraising dinner may be tax-deductible. The fair market value of the meal is estimated at $35, which makes $35 of your contribution potentially tax-deductible.
Please consult your tax advisor to determine the deductibility of your contribution based on your specific circumstances.
Children (10 years old and younger)
Free
Children under 10 years old are welcome to join us for free.
Children under 10 years old are welcome to join us for free.
Special
Free
Add a donation for Reverence Church
$
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