Reverence Church Fundraising Dinner (reissued tickets)

Reverence Church is a church operating in accordance with the requirements of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is currently in the process of applying for formal 501(c)(3) recognition as a non-private foundation. Under IRS guidelines, churches are treated as tax-exempt organizations even while their application is pending. A portion of your ticket price for this fundraising dinner may be tax-deductible. The fair market value of the meal is estimated at $35, which makes $115 of your contribution potentially tax-deductible. Please consult your tax advisor to determine the deductibility of your contribution based on your specific circumstances.

Reverence Church is a church operating in accordance with the requirements of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is currently in the process of applying for formal 501(c)(3) recognition as a non-private foundation. Under IRS guidelines, churches are treated as tax-exempt organizations even while their application is pending. A portion of your ticket price for this fundraising dinner may be tax-deductible. The fair market value of the meal is estimated at $35, which makes $115 of your contribution potentially tax-deductible. Please consult your tax advisor to determine the deductibility of your contribution based on your specific circumstances.

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