Berkshire Resources For Integration Of Diverse Groups & Education Inc

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Berkshire Resources For Integration Of Diverse Groups & Education Inc

About this event

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Weekend and Day of Service

965 Main St

Great Barrington, MA 01230, USA

Mutual Aid - FRIDAY ONLY
Free

Sort & Pack in the AM; Food Delivery in the PM


Special Traditional Lunch Offered Hoppin' John and Haitian Pickles for Mutual Aid Stewards and Volunteers

Sunday _ Church Service & Fellowship
Free

Potluck Fellowship Afterwards Directly Following the Service

MLK Speech at Du Bois Sculpture - MONDAY
Free

Reading MLK's "Honoring Dr. Du Bois Speech" at Dr. Du Bois with Remarks from Community

Monday Service Project Painting- AM
Free

Painting & Care Work at Macedonia

BRIDGE Solidarity Stewards prepping for paint party all week Tuesday - Friday

Monday Reflection, Projects & Activities - AM
Free

Letter writing; Video reels at Du Bois Sculpture or at Solidarity; Cafe Table Discussions at Solidarity ( MLK & Modern Voices on what we need now to address BREAKING SILENCE & MORAL COURAGE; JUSTICE, DISRUPTION, & THE DANGER OF WAITING; CHAOS OR COMMUNITY & COLLECTIVE FUTURE; RADICAL ANALYSIS, LEGACY, & UNFINISHED STRUGGLE; VISION, IMAGINATION, & DEMOCRATIC PROMISE; Kids Corner with Naima at 11; Solidarity Library Cataloging

Momma Lo's MLK Monday Lunch
Free

Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwiches; Cole Slaw; Drink, Fruit and Treat Donations of $10 welcome

Community Conversation: Trust & Safety - MONDAY ONLY
Free
Monday Reflection, Projects & Activities
Free

Letter writing; Video reels at Du Bois Sculpture or at Solidarity; Cafe Table Discussions ( MLK & Modern Voices on what we need now to address BREAKING SILENCE & MORAL COURAGE; JUSTICE, DISRUPTION, & THE DANGER OF WAITING; CHAOS OR COMMUNITY & COLLECTIVE FUTURE; RADICAL ANALYSIS, LEGACY, & UNFINISHED STRUGGLE; VISION, IMAGINATION, & DEMOCRATIC PROMISE; Kids Corner at 3 PM with Naima; Solidarity Library Cataloging

Monday Service Project Painting- PM
Free

Painting and Care Work at Macedonia

Monday Lullaby Project - PM
Free

3:45 PM on Monday, please join us with artists Sophia Brous and Gundega Laiviņa for an afternoon exploring LULLABY RITUALS - we will share and talk about the lullabies we were sung, and those we sing to our young ones. The gathering is part of a new performance called SONGS FOR THE DARK, that the artists hope to make with members of the BRIDGE community for a Festival at PS21 Chatham in late February. Food and refreshments provided.

Regrets + Contribution
Pay what you can

Contributions to BRIDGE donate here or Text “Justice” to 1-844-3-UNITY-1.

Mail pledges to 17 Main St. Suite 5, Lee MA 01238. Memo: MLK Service


Contributions to Macedonia 81st Anniversary

Mail pledges to: Macedonia Baptist Church, PO Box 505 Great Barrington, MA 01230 Macedonia Cash App: $GBMacedoniaChurch

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