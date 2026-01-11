Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Weekend and Day of Service

Hosted by
About this event
Sort & Pack in the AM; Food Delivery in the PM
Special Traditional Lunch Offered Hoppin' John and Haitian Pickles for Mutual Aid Stewards and Volunteers
Potluck Fellowship Afterwards Directly Following the Service
Reading MLK's "Honoring Dr. Du Bois Speech" at Dr. Du Bois with Remarks from Community
Painting & Care Work at Macedonia
BRIDGE Solidarity Stewards prepping for paint party all week Tuesday - Friday
Letter writing; Video reels at Du Bois Sculpture or at Solidarity; Cafe Table Discussions at Solidarity ( MLK & Modern Voices on what we need now to address BREAKING SILENCE & MORAL COURAGE; JUSTICE, DISRUPTION, & THE DANGER OF WAITING; CHAOS OR COMMUNITY & COLLECTIVE FUTURE; RADICAL ANALYSIS, LEGACY, & UNFINISHED STRUGGLE; VISION, IMAGINATION, & DEMOCRATIC PROMISE; Kids Corner with Naima at 11; Solidarity Library Cataloging
Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwiches; Cole Slaw; Drink, Fruit and Treat Donations of $10 welcome
Letter writing; Video reels at Du Bois Sculpture or at Solidarity; Cafe Table Discussions ( MLK & Modern Voices on what we need now to address BREAKING SILENCE & MORAL COURAGE; JUSTICE, DISRUPTION, & THE DANGER OF WAITING; CHAOS OR COMMUNITY & COLLECTIVE FUTURE; RADICAL ANALYSIS, LEGACY, & UNFINISHED STRUGGLE; VISION, IMAGINATION, & DEMOCRATIC PROMISE; Kids Corner at 3 PM with Naima; Solidarity Library Cataloging
Painting and Care Work at Macedonia
3:45 PM on Monday, please join us with artists Sophia Brous and Gundega Laiviņa for an afternoon exploring LULLABY RITUALS - we will share and talk about the lullabies we were sung, and those we sing to our young ones. The gathering is part of a new performance called SONGS FOR THE DARK, that the artists hope to make with members of the BRIDGE community for a Festival at PS21 Chatham in late February. Food and refreshments provided.
Contributions to BRIDGE donate here or Text “Justice” to 1-844-3-UNITY-1.
Mail pledges to 17 Main St. Suite 5, Lee MA 01238. Memo: MLK Service
Contributions to Macedonia 81st Anniversary
Mail pledges to: Macedonia Baptist Church, PO Box 505 Great Barrington, MA 01230 Macedonia Cash App: $GBMacedoniaChurch
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!