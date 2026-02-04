Hosted by

Reverse Raffle 2026 Silent Auction

Missing Falls Men's Team Jersey
$50

Starting bid

This #13 mens team jersey is a large in size!

Missing Falls Men's Team Jersey #2
$50

Starting bid

This #8 mens team jersey is an XL in size!

Whiskey/Bourbon Basket item
Whiskey/Bourbon Basket
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy this high end whiskey and bourbon basket. Enjoy a pour as you share old rugby stories or reminisce about "back in my day it was crouch, bind, set"


This basket includes

  • Angels Envy
  • Whistlepig Piggyback
  • Horse Solider
  • Western Reserve
  • Woodford Reserve
  • Makers Mark
Craft Beer Basket item
Craft Beer Basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy this sampling of local craft beers including selections from Missing Falls, Hopping Frog, and Wadsworth Brewery. Includes:

16, 16oz cans

two 22-oz glasses.

Akron Women's Club PBR Team Jersey
$50

Starting bid

A throwback jersey from the Akron Women's team PBR sponsorship #3 jersey is an XL

Akron Women's Vintage Western Reserve Team Jersey
$50

Starting bid

A woman's team jersey from Akuma. From our time being sponsored by western reserve hospital. #18 is a size 14 or Large. Fits tight/slim

St.Patricks Day Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

This fun basket we'll get you ready for the upcoming saint patrick holiday in no time! Generously donated by CeeCee from the akron woman's rugby club and current match secretary.

This basket contains:

  • A shamrock gilbert rugby ball
  • Canterbury radial ccc singlet size XL
  • Guinness mini rugby stress ball
  • Guinness black and red rugby jersey size 2XL
  • Guinness black and white rugby jersey size XL
  • Guinness enamel pin
  • Guinness mug
  • Green blanket

