Reverse Raffle 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This #13 mens team jersey is a large in size!
Starting bid
This #8 mens team jersey is an XL in size!
Starting bid
Enjoy this high end whiskey and bourbon basket. Enjoy a pour as you share old rugby stories or reminisce about "back in my day it was crouch, bind, set"
This basket includes
Starting bid
Enjoy this sampling of local craft beers including selections from Missing Falls, Hopping Frog, and Wadsworth Brewery. Includes:
16, 16oz cans
two 22-oz glasses.
Starting bid
A throwback jersey from the Akron Women's team PBR sponsorship #3 jersey is an XL
Starting bid
A woman's team jersey from Akuma. From our time being sponsored by western reserve hospital. #18 is a size 14 or Large. Fits tight/slim
Starting bid
This fun basket we'll get you ready for the upcoming saint patrick holiday in no time! Generously donated by CeeCee from the akron woman's rugby club and current match secretary.
This basket contains:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!