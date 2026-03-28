PACC

Hosted by

PACC

About this event

REVERSE RAFFLE & DINNER

6501 Lansing Ave

Cleveland, OH 44105, USA

Dinner & Main Board Raffle
$60

Your ticket includes the full experience — a lively cocktail hour with appetizers and open bar, a delicious dinner, and plenty of opportunities to walk away with cash or fantastic door prizes.

Main Board Raffle Only
$25

A committee member will select your ticket(s) for you. If you’re unable to attend, don’t worry — your name and phone number will be written on each ticket.

Dinner & After Raffle Music
$35

Your ticket includes two (2) complimentary drink tickets and a delicious dinner served at 6:30 PM. And then after the raffle enjoy a night of Polish music.

Add a donation for PACC

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