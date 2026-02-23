Reverse Raffle Silent Auction

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Everything an Assumption fan needs for game day and beyond. This spirited collection includes a cooler backpack, stadium blanket, beach towel, clear belt bag, and a summer athletic camp certificate!
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For the proud Assumption mom! This basket includes an Assumption Wreath, Assumption Mom t-shirt (size L), Assumption Mom sticker, two stemless wine glasses, and a few spirited extras—perfect for cheering from the stands or celebrating your Rocket at home.
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A perfect bundle for the volleyball enthusiast. Includes a Molten volleyball, Tandem volleyball bag, elbow pads, luggage tag, whistle, KIVA car sticker, plus a KIVA summer camp certificate.
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A complete Norwex cleaning system featuring a large mop system, rubber brush, bathroom scrub mitt, dryer balls, dishwasher powder, bathroom cleaner, descaler, and an assortment of Norwex cloths and towels to keep your home sparkling.
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Show your Jaguar pride with Mercy gear, including a Mercy bag, “Girl Dad” hat, ear warmers, stadium blanket, and a Mercy summer camp registration certificate.
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Indulge in a $500 Calospa gift card along with chocolates, a mug, and bumper stickers—because everyone deserves a little time to unwind.
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A Louisville fan’s dream package, including a Jeff Brohm signed football, a Louisville hat and shirt (XL), plus four tickets to a home football game.
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Cheer on Louisville with four tickets to a home basketball game, along with a Medium sweatshirt and a mini basketball.
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Perfect for entertaining, this basket includes a wine rack, a selection of wines, a cheeseboard, and a $50 CheddarBox gift card for your next charcuterie spread.
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Keep your smile bright with $500 off braces or Invisalign from Perelmuter & Glatt Orthodontics. Also includes a $100 Topgolf gift card, youth and adult shirts, and a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush.
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Show your Cougar pride with two adult t-shirts (S), a Nike hoodie (S), and two summer camp vouchers to Holy Cross High School.
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Gear up with a Bellarmine Nike football hat, Nike football visor, Bellarmine Nike t-shirt (XL), Nike hoodie (M), Nike football t-shirt (L), Nike football t-shirt (2XL), and Nike shorts (L)—perfect for showing your Knights pride.
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Professional complete auto detailing service from Bob Hook Chevrolet valued at $349.
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Show your Valkyrie pride with a Sacred Heart pennant, foam finger, car coaster, tote bag, zipper pouch, car sticker, and a camp certificate to Sacred Heart Academy
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This set includes handmade Tagua paw print earrings and a matching necklace.
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Wrap yourself up with an alpaca/wool blend scarf!
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Enjoy a two-night stay at your choice of Heron Pointe Cottage (Nolin Lake), Whistling Duck (Patoka Lake), or Otter Ridge Cabin (Rockcastle River). A $100 Pet Suites gift card is included so your furry friend can enjoy a “staycation!”
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A beautiful jewelry set featuring a gold teacher pendant, gold hoop earrings, and a gold bracelet—perfect for everyday style or a thoughtful gift.
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A luxury bundle from Lexus of Louisville, including an automotive detail ($199.95 value), Lexus blanket, lunchbox, travel mug, digital tire gauge, Lexus racing hoodie (L), Lexus t-shirt (S), and a Lexus coloring book.
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Stay ready for your next adventure with a Bass Pro Shop cooler, a $50 Bass Pro Shop gift card, and an SBS Wildcats dry-fit shirt (XL). Perfect for tailgates, camping trips, fishing days, or any outdoor outing.
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Enhance your look with a professional lip filler treatment valued at $500 from Maryville Dentistry. A great opportunity to refresh your smile with expert cosmetic care.
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Cheer on the Wildcats with two tickets to the UK vs. Florida game! Seats are in Section 21, Row 49. Includes a University of Kentucky Hat, and blanket!
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Everything you need for a fun-filled summer! This basket includes bubbles, an inner tube, kites, water balloons, kinetic sand, and two tickets to Holiday World—perfect for sunny days and family adventures.
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Refresh your look with a haircut and deep conditioning treatment along with a wet brush, self-tanner and mitt, and Redken hair care products to keep your hair healthy, shiny, and styled. Valid with Jordan Stemmle at The Loft at Hubbards.
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Take your training to the next level with eight free sessions from Elite Athletic Training. This package also includes a Nike water bottle, Liquid IV hydration packets, a training t-shirt, and resistance bands to support your workouts.
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Showcase your favorite bottles with this handcrafted Kentucky bourbon shelf measuring approximately 2 ft. x 4 ft.—a perfect addition to any home bar or bourbon enthusiast’s collection.
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Get ready for the rivalry with this St. Xavier fan package featuring two tickets and a parking pass for the St. X vs. Trinity football game in 2026. Also includes a grill set, apron, umbrella, stadium cushion, stadium cups, koozie, car decal, rain ponchos, sunglasses, coaster, and other tailgating essentials.
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Show your Trinity pride with this spirit collection featuring baseball and basketball camp certificates, a Trinity hoodie, t-shirt, lanyard, sunglasses, and car magnet—perfect for any Shamrock fan.
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Celebrate DeSales spirit with two short sleeve t-shirts (L) and (XL), a stadium cup, wristband, cooler bag, gaiter, brown beanie, media wallet, hand sanitizer, and a DeSales summer camp certificate.
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Enjoy a premier race day experience for eight at Churchill Downs. This Trifecta package includes one table for eight on Millionaire’s Row (or comparable dining room), chef’s table lunch or dinner, reserved seating, and eight racing programs.
Valid during the 2026 racing season, based on availability. Some blackout dates apply, including major race days and holidays. Reservation required at least three weeks in advance. Package expires 12/31/2026.
A $650 value.
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Host a delicious gathering with a taco bar experience for six from Dario—perfect for a fun night with family or friends.
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A must-have for baseball fans featuring a game-used bat from Trey Sweeney, a Detroit Tigers hat, and signed baseball cards.
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Plan for the future with confidence through a professional will and estate planning session from Coyler Law Firm, a service valued at $1,200.
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Get your pool ready for the off-season with a professional pool closing service from Pools and Beyond.
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Protect your home from water damage with professional installation of gutter guards up to 250 linear feet, courtesy of Graduate Contracting.
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Show your Presentation Academy pride with this spirit collection featuring a clear stadium bag, small tote bag, stickers, zipper pouch, keychains, magnet, two t-shirts (S), and a cozy sweatshirt (M).
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Revitalize your home with a professional carpet cleaning service from Kaufman Carpet Cleaning, covering up to 4 areas (maximum 1,000 sq. ft.), ensuring your living spaces are fresh and clean.
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Pamper yourself with this Pure Salon & Spa basket including a $50 gift certificate and a variety of Aveda Rosemary Mint products including lotion, body wash, bath salts, shampoo, conditioner, travel hand relief, body sponge, eye pillow, and gua sha.
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Perfect for young athletes! Includes two PRIME hats, two mouthguards with containers, two pairs of Nike socks, two PRIME towels, stickers, a youth hoodie (L), adult hoodie (S), adult t-shirt (S), adult dry-fit shirt (L), and a flag football camp certificate for July 11 (3rd–8th grade girls).
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Enjoy a full wine tasting experience for two, along with a bottle of wine and two logo wine glasses, courtesy of Forest Edge Winery, perfect for an evening of relaxation and exploration of local flavors.
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Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation bundle! This cozy collection includes a heated foot massager, comfy pants and socks (XS), soothing eye masks, magazines for unwinding, and a beautiful lilac candle from Bath & Body Works to set the mood. You’ll also find stylish earrings from Kate Spade, a Simply Southern bag, a size large SBS sweatshirt, and a $15 gift card to Starbucks for the perfect coffee run.
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Enjoy a round of golf for a foursome (weekdays only) at Midland Trail, with greens fees and carts included, perfect for a day on the links with friends or family.
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Get ready for nonstop entertainment with this action-packed family fun bundle! Enjoy $350 toward a bounce house rental from Thomas Inflatables—perfect for birthdays, parties, or backyard celebrations. Then head out for thrills with two tickets to Kings Island. The fun keeps going at home with a giant Monopoly game, a debate party game, an LED tracing tablet for creative play, and exciting building sets, including Minecraft and Star Wars Lego Sets. To top it off, enjoy a stash of Gordon Choice snacks for the ultimate game night fuel. This basket is packed with adventures for kids and families alike!
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Celebrate Derby season in style with this handcrafted “Go Baby Go!” door hanger from Coral Daisy Designs. Perfect for welcoming guests during Kentucky Derby festivities, this colorful piece adds the perfect touch of Louisville spirit to your front door, porch, or party décor.
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Everything you need to craft the perfect Bloody Mary, including Wheatley Vodka, olives, pickles, jerky, Tabasco, and tomato glasses.
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Enjoy your favorite vinyl in style with this Crosley C82C Turntable Hi-Fi System. Includes built-in Bluetooth, speakers, and all the retro vibes you need to keep the music spinning at home. Perfect for both casual listeners and serious vinyl lovers!
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A must-have for bourbon enthusiasts, this premium tasting set features two bottles from Michter's Distillery along with bourbon accessories to elevate your home bar. The basket includes a bottle of Michter's US1 Small Batch Bourbon, a bottle of Michter's US1 Single Barrel Rye, a Michter’s branded tasting glass, a copy of The Bourbon Bible, and Michter’s branded coasters. A set of bourbon stones is also included—perfect for enjoying a smooth pour while keeping your drink chilled without dilution.
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Bring the laid-back island vibes home with this fun package from Bungalow Joe's! This bundle includes a Bungalow Joe’s t-shirt, a $25 gift card, a Miller Lite bucket, koozie, and two Bungalow Joe’s beer glasses—everything you need to kick back, enjoy a cold drink, and channel those summer-on-the-water vibes.
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Get ready to shine with this at-home full mouth whitening kit from Louisville Family and Cosmetic Dentistry. Designed to help brighten and refresh your smile from the comfort of home, this professional-grade whitening system offers the perfect way to boost confidence and achieve a noticeably whiter smile.
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Swing into a super-powered golf day! This package includes a Weissinger Hills foursome (green fees only) for a great round on the course, plus two hours in the simulator at Five Iron Golf to keep the swings sharp year-round. You’ll also take home a sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft “soccer ball” golf balls along with a fun set of Marvel-themed golf balls—because every golfer deserves a little superhero energy on the fairway.
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