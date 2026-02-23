Reverse Raffle Silent Auction

Enjoy a premier race day experience for eight at Churchill Downs. This Trifecta package includes one table for eight on Millionaire’s Row (or comparable dining room), chef’s table lunch or dinner, reserved seating, and eight racing programs.





Valid during the 2026 racing season, based on availability. Some blackout dates apply, including major race days and holidays. Reservation required at least three weeks in advance. Package expires 12/31/2026.





A $650 value.