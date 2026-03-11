Reviresco Equine and Yoga Sanctuary’s Shop

These candles grant wishes! 🌟 Each one is hand-poured 100% vegan soy wax, 🕯️ perfectly scented with essential oils. Each one cleans the air as it burns, over 30 hours of burn time for each 8oz candle. Don’t pay over $70 for a candle that is inferior in quality. Buy ours for the best experience and the chance to support our cause. 📦 FREE SHIPPING 📦



Each candle supports a yoga class attendee or 1 day of grain/supplements for 3 horses.



New Candles Monthly!

February 2026:

Rosé Glow: this decadent scent contains notes of bright cranberry, lemons, and almond, filling the room with the air of a cheerful toast 🥂

March 2026:

Lucky Charm: this indulgence is evocative of a light and airy dessert, feasting notes of peppermint, vanilla whipped cream, topped with white chocolate shavings