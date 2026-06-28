Revival Men's Fishing trip

This is the ticket price for a 3/4 quarter day aboard the Enterprise from 6 am to 4 pm at Pierpoint Landing. It is a large 88-foot boat with bait tanks and a galley. A one-day fishing license is $21, and a rental rod is $17, with tackle packages available at the landing. We all need to be there at 5:00 am on Tuesday, July 14th. If you are prone to sea sickness, be sure to take medication.