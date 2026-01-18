Revival Sport

2026 Gala Silent Auction

3rd Place FIFA World Cup Game in Miami, FL
$2,000

Starting bid

Value: $10,000

TWO CATEGORY ONE SEATS


Experience history on the world’s biggest stage as you witness two top teams battle it out for World Cup glory in an electrifying stadium atmosphere that only Miami can deliver. From the roar of the crowd to the once-in-a-lifetime energy, this is a bucket-list experience for any soccer fan.


Perfect for sports lovers, collectors of unforgettable experiences, or anyone wanting to say “I was there.”


DETAILS

  • Includes two (2) tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Bronze Match in Miami
  • Saturday, July 18, 2026
  • Category 1 seating: excellent, unobstructed lower-level views, central or near-central pitch perspective

RESTRICTIONS

This package does not include airfare, meals, or lodging. These expenses are the responsibility of the winning bidder.


Generously Donated: Friend of Revival Sport

Tactical Shooting Event with Intrepid
$2,500

Starting bid

Value: $6,000

LED BY RETIRED DELTA FORCE OPERATOR


Join Intrepid for a one-day Tactical Shooting Event to be held at a private outdoor range located just outside of The Woodlands, TX.


Led by Co-Founder Ian Hunter, a former Delta operator with 10 years in JSOC, serving in one of the world’s most elite units, this immersive experience delivers elite instruction in firearm fundamentals, tactical movement, and precision shooting. After lunch and a devotion, participants will put their skills to the test in a dynamic shooting challenge, with awards for most improved and overall winner.


DETAILS

  • Runs from 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM with light breakfast & lunch included
  • Private range with steel and paper targets
  • Pistols available; encouraged to bring your own if possible
  • Ammo included (9mm, .40 cal, .45 cal)

RESTRICTIONS

  • Limit 6 men
  • Date subject to availability

Generously Donated: Ian & Abby Hunter

Outdoorsy Glamping Retreat
$600

Starting bid

Value $900

LUXURY HIDEAWAY IN THE TX HILL COUNTRY


As seen in Travel + Leisure, enjoy an unforgettable escape at

Outdoorsy Hill Country, a luxury glamping experience just

minutes from Fredericksburg, TX.


Set on 34 acres, the property features 22 luxury glamping tents, a

new event venue, and an on-site bar. Guests can explore walking

trails, fish in the pond, and enjoy incredible stargazing and views.

Whether for a romantic escape, a family adventure, or a

corporate retreat, this hideaway offers nature-focused tranquility

with a touch of refined comfort.


RESTRICTIONS

Mid-week stay (Monday

thru Thursday)


DETAILS

Two (2) consecutive night stay

Complementary golf cart rental

Complementary Longhorn feed daily

Free fishing rod rentals to fish on-site

Welcome drinks upon on arrival

Waived pet fees (if applicable)


Generously Donated By: Jeffrey and Jennifer Cavins

Flower Subscription to Piney Rose Floral
$500

Starting bid

Value: $1,056

MONTHLY HANDCRAFTED ARRANGEMENTS


Each month, for one year, Piney Rose designers will create a one-of-a-kind arrangement using the freshest blooms available and finished in their signature Piney Rose style—lush, artful, and always a little magical.


Every design is inspired by the season, ranging from cheerful pops of vibrant color to soft, romantic palettes, ensuring each arrangement feels fresh, intentional, and truly special.


DETAILS

  • One (1) floral arrangement per month for twelve (12) months
  • Designer’s choice seasonal florals
  • Retail value: $88 per arrangement

RESTRICTIONS

  • Subscription begins on mutually agreed start date
  • Recipient must schedule each monthly arrangement in advance
  • Flowers are available for pickup at Piney Rose

Generously Donated:Taylor & Cullen Handfelt

Two Night Stay at The Horton Hotel
$500

Starting bid

Value: $1,000

BOUTIQUE WEEKEND IN BOONE, NC


Indulge in a refined mountain escape with a two-night stay at The Horton Hotel, a thoughtfully curated boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Boone, North Carolina. As seen in Southern Living, Garden & Gun, and Travel + Leisure, The Horton seamlessly blends modern luxury with timeless Appalachian charm, offering an elevated yet welcoming retreat just steps from Boone’s best dining, shopping, and Appalachian State University.


Guests will enjoy beautifully appointed accommodations and access to exceptional on-site amenities, including a wellness sauna, modern fitness studio, and the hotel’s iconic rooftop terrace—perfect for morning coffee or sunset cocktails.


DETAILS

  • Includes two (2) consecutive nights stay at The Horton Hotel
  • Two complimentary champagne or wine drinks from rooftop bar

RESTRICTIONS

  • Package does not include airfare or meals
  • Excludes ASU football and graduation weekends
  • Valid through 3/1/2027

Generously Donated: Aaron & Joslyn Ammar

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Tickets with Concert
$200

Starting bid

Value: $950

SIX VIP CLUB LEVEL TICKETS


Experience the excitement of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HSLR) in style with VIP Club Level passes, offering premium views of both the rodeo arena and concert stage. With exclusive access to the Star Bar, Horseshoe Bar, Spur Bar, and Football Bar as you take in all the action!


Savor upscale food and beverage options, relax in the private Club Lounge with multiple TV monitors so you never miss a moment, and cap off the night with an unforgettable live performance by country music star Russell Dickerson. This is rodeo night done right — up close, comfortable, and VIP.


DETAILS

  • Includes six (6) VIP Club Level passes to HLSR
  • Thursday, March 5th, 2026
  • Tickets allow admission to Reliant Stadium, Reliant Arena, Reliant Center and the carnival
  • Free parking in Green lot

RESTRICTIONS

  • Date is non-negotiable
  • Winning bidder can manage tickets through the AXS website

Generously Donated:Taylor & Cullen Handfelt

Holiday Lighting Package with Legacy Lighting
$500

Starting bid

Value: $3,000

RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL PACKAGE


Turn your home or business into a holiday showstopper with the Legacy Lighting Christmas Light Package. We handle everything from custom design, premium lighting and decor, professional installation and expert takedown.


Enjoy a warm, elegant display without the stress this coming Christmas 2026. Perfect for busy families, holiday hosts, businesses or anyone who wants a stunning display without the ladders, tangles, or hassle.


DETAILS

  • Receive a $3,000 credit toward a custom home or commercial design
  • Includes installation of new lights/garlands/wreaths according to the design, all maintenance throughout the season and efficient post-holiday removal
  • Winner may store lights with Legacy Lighting or keep between seasons
  • Install diagram deliverable included for future seasons

RESTRICTIONS

  • Installation guaranteed before Thanksgiving 2026 with removal by January 18, 2027
  • Future installations of design available for an ongoing reduced fee

Generously Donated: The Powell Family

Mobile Sauna Party with Sauna 4 ME
$300

Starting bid

Value: $700

UNIQUE WELLNESS EXPERIENCE


Turn up the heat and elevate your wellness routine with a private Mobile Sauna Party Experience for 6 friends!


This isn’t just sitting in a sauna — it’s a full-on relaxation experience designed to refresh your body, reset your mind, and leave you glowing. Whether you’re planning a girls’ night, guys’ recovery session, birthday celebration, or team reset, this is the ultimate way to unwind together.


DETAILS

  • Both a cold plunge and European Birch Venik massage is included for all guests
  • Aids in detoxing and rejuvenation while boosting circulation and recovery

RESTRICTIONS

  • Max 6 people
  • Date subject to availability
  • Free delivery included within 30-mile radius of The Woodlands, TX
  • Mileage fee applies for travel beyond a 30-mile radius of 77389

Generously Donated: Dmitriy Bychkov

Ultimate Hibachi Experience with Chef Travis
$500

Starting bid

Value: $800

ULTIMATE DINNER ENTERTAINMENT


Bring the sizzle, fun, and flavor of a high-energy hibachi feast directly to your table! This exclusive dining experience is not just dinner — it’s an event that comes to your location. Whether in your living room, backyard by the pool or at a venue, with Chef Travis at the grill, you and your guests will enjoy expertly prepared Japanese steakhouse-style cuisine with all the flair and excitement of live Hibachi cooking.


This is your chance to win an unforgettable night of food and entertainment memories — without anyone having to do the dishes afterward. Chef Travis brings all tables, chairs, linens, dishes and decor with him! Bid generously and bring the heat!


DETAILS

  • Hibachi-style meal featuring New York strip steak, chicken, and shrimp
  • Live cooking performance from Chef Travis
  • Fresh, quality ingredients crafted into bold, savory dishes
  • Great for celebrations, friend gatherings, or that “I want to impress everyone” moment

RESTRICTIONS

  • Limit 10 people
  • Date subject to availability
  • Blackout dates: Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day
  • Mileage fee applies for travel beyond a 30-mile radius of 77389

Generously Donated: Chef Travis

Field Side Experience with Dynamo FC
$500

Starting bid

Value: $800

VIP CLUB TICKETS VS. SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC


A Houston Dynamo FC match is more than just a game—it’s an experience! Come watch our home team take on Seatle Sounders FC on April 4, 2026 at 7:30 PM.


There’s nothing quite like a night at Shell Energy Stadium where the lights are bright, the crowd is loud, and the energy of Houston comes alive.


From the moment the whistle blows, you’re swept into the passion, pace, and pride of one of Houston’s most electric sports traditions. Bring your kids, co-workers or friends for a night at the pitch! You won’t want to miss this!


DETAILS:

  • Includes four (4) Field Side Tickets to watch the Dynamo take on Seatle Sounders FC
  • April 4th at 7:30 PM
  • All-inclusive food and beverage options included, starting 90 min before the game
  • Access to Shell Energy Stadium East Club
  • Free Parking at Lot C

RESTRICTIONS


Opportunity to shake hands with players highly possible but not guaranteed


Generously Donated: Antonio and Katrina Ycaza

