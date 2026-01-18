2026 Gala Silent Auction

Value: $10,000

TWO CATEGORY ONE SEATS





Experience history on the world’s biggest stage as you witness two top teams battle it out for World Cup glory in an electrifying stadium atmosphere that only Miami can deliver. From the roar of the crowd to the once-in-a-lifetime energy, this is a bucket-list experience for any soccer fan.





Perfect for sports lovers, collectors of unforgettable experiences, or anyone wanting to say “I was there.”





DETAILS

Includes two (2) tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Bronze Match in Miami

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Category 1 seating: excellent, unobstructed lower-level views, central or near-central pitch perspective

RESTRICTIONS

This package does not include airfare, meals, or lodging. These expenses are the responsibility of the winning bidder.





Generously Donated: Friend of Revival Sport