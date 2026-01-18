2026 Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
Value: $10,000
TWO CATEGORY ONE SEATS
Experience history on the world’s biggest stage as you witness two top teams battle it out for World Cup glory in an electrifying stadium atmosphere that only Miami can deliver. From the roar of the crowd to the once-in-a-lifetime energy, this is a bucket-list experience for any soccer fan.
Perfect for sports lovers, collectors of unforgettable experiences, or anyone wanting to say “I was there.”
This package does not include airfare, meals, or lodging. These expenses are the responsibility of the winning bidder.
Generously Donated: Friend of Revival Sport
Value: $6,000
LED BY RETIRED DELTA FORCE OPERATOR
Join Intrepid for a one-day Tactical Shooting Event to be held at a private outdoor range located just outside of The Woodlands, TX.
Led by Co-Founder Ian Hunter, a former Delta operator with 10 years in JSOC, serving in one of the world’s most elite units, this immersive experience delivers elite instruction in firearm fundamentals, tactical movement, and precision shooting. After lunch and a devotion, participants will put their skills to the test in a dynamic shooting challenge, with awards for most improved and overall winner.
Generously Donated: Ian & Abby Hunter
Value $900
LUXURY HIDEAWAY IN THE TX HILL COUNTRY
As seen in Travel + Leisure, enjoy an unforgettable escape at
Outdoorsy Hill Country, a luxury glamping experience just
minutes from Fredericksburg, TX.
Set on 34 acres, the property features 22 luxury glamping tents, a
new event venue, and an on-site bar. Guests can explore walking
trails, fish in the pond, and enjoy incredible stargazing and views.
Whether for a romantic escape, a family adventure, or a
corporate retreat, this hideaway offers nature-focused tranquility
with a touch of refined comfort.
Mid-week stay (Monday
thru Thursday)
Two (2) consecutive night stay
Complementary golf cart rental
Complementary Longhorn feed daily
Free fishing rod rentals to fish on-site
Welcome drinks upon on arrival
Waived pet fees (if applicable)
Generously Donated By: Jeffrey and Jennifer Cavins
Value: $1,056
MONTHLY HANDCRAFTED ARRANGEMENTS
Each month, for one year, Piney Rose designers will create a one-of-a-kind arrangement using the freshest blooms available and finished in their signature Piney Rose style—lush, artful, and always a little magical.
Every design is inspired by the season, ranging from cheerful pops of vibrant color to soft, romantic palettes, ensuring each arrangement feels fresh, intentional, and truly special.
Generously Donated:Taylor & Cullen Handfelt
Value: $1,000
BOUTIQUE WEEKEND IN BOONE, NC
Indulge in a refined mountain escape with a two-night stay at The Horton Hotel, a thoughtfully curated boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Boone, North Carolina. As seen in Southern Living, Garden & Gun, and Travel + Leisure, The Horton seamlessly blends modern luxury with timeless Appalachian charm, offering an elevated yet welcoming retreat just steps from Boone’s best dining, shopping, and Appalachian State University.
Guests will enjoy beautifully appointed accommodations and access to exceptional on-site amenities, including a wellness sauna, modern fitness studio, and the hotel’s iconic rooftop terrace—perfect for morning coffee or sunset cocktails.
Generously Donated: Aaron & Joslyn Ammar
Value: $950
SIX VIP CLUB LEVEL TICKETS
Experience the excitement of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HSLR) in style with VIP Club Level passes, offering premium views of both the rodeo arena and concert stage. With exclusive access to the Star Bar, Horseshoe Bar, Spur Bar, and Football Bar as you take in all the action!
Savor upscale food and beverage options, relax in the private Club Lounge with multiple TV monitors so you never miss a moment, and cap off the night with an unforgettable live performance by country music star Russell Dickerson. This is rodeo night done right — up close, comfortable, and VIP.
Generously Donated:Taylor & Cullen Handfelt
Value: $3,000
RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL PACKAGE
Turn your home or business into a holiday showstopper with the Legacy Lighting Christmas Light Package. We handle everything from custom design, premium lighting and decor, professional installation and expert takedown.
Enjoy a warm, elegant display without the stress this coming Christmas 2026. Perfect for busy families, holiday hosts, businesses or anyone who wants a stunning display without the ladders, tangles, or hassle.
Generously Donated: The Powell Family
Value: $700
UNIQUE WELLNESS EXPERIENCE
Turn up the heat and elevate your wellness routine with a private Mobile Sauna Party Experience for 6 friends!
This isn’t just sitting in a sauna — it’s a full-on relaxation experience designed to refresh your body, reset your mind, and leave you glowing. Whether you’re planning a girls’ night, guys’ recovery session, birthday celebration, or team reset, this is the ultimate way to unwind together.
Generously Donated: Dmitriy Bychkov
Value: $800
ULTIMATE DINNER ENTERTAINMENT
Bring the sizzle, fun, and flavor of a high-energy hibachi feast directly to your table! This exclusive dining experience is not just dinner — it’s an event that comes to your location. Whether in your living room, backyard by the pool or at a venue, with Chef Travis at the grill, you and your guests will enjoy expertly prepared Japanese steakhouse-style cuisine with all the flair and excitement of live Hibachi cooking.
This is your chance to win an unforgettable night of food and entertainment memories — without anyone having to do the dishes afterward. Chef Travis brings all tables, chairs, linens, dishes and decor with him! Bid generously and bring the heat!
Generously Donated: Chef Travis
Value: $800
VIP CLUB TICKETS VS. SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
A Houston Dynamo FC match is more than just a game—it’s an experience! Come watch our home team take on Seatle Sounders FC on April 4, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
There’s nothing quite like a night at Shell Energy Stadium where the lights are bright, the crowd is loud, and the energy of Houston comes alive.
From the moment the whistle blows, you’re swept into the passion, pace, and pride of one of Houston’s most electric sports traditions. Bring your kids, co-workers or friends for a night at the pitch! You won’t want to miss this!
Opportunity to shake hands with players highly possible but not guaranteed
Generously Donated: Antonio and Katrina Ycaza
