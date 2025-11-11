Revival Theatre Company's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Shake it up with this assortment of liquors, stuffed olives and martini glasses, and gift card to Bartini's.
Donor: Bartini's Marion and Cedar Rapids
Value: $80
Starting bid
Enjoy this amazing basket including: a Tomaso's $20 gift card, Eat Shop six pack of cinnamon roles, cute Iowa dish, Marion popcorn, Marion red wine, Chocolate Shop assorted creams, Goldfinch $20 gift card and pub glass, Frydae $20 gift card, Cheesecake Lady six pack , and a State of Mind bespoke Iowa necklace.
Value: $291
Starting bid
A wonderful auction basket that includes an artisan cigar holder with ashtray and coaster for your favorite glass of scotch. Comes with a bottle of great Scotch, two glasses AND a handmade cutting board!
Donor: Seth Walters - Walters Woodworking and Mike & Tina March
Value: over $400
Starting bid
Recipient will received a spa treatment of their Glacial Facial Gloss. Basket will include high quality facial/body products from Innovative Aesthetics.
Value $210
Starting bid
A yummy quartet of Bourbons and Whiskey from Buffalo Trace: Blanton's Single Barrel, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Bourbon Creme, and Travellers in a fun basket. Measured shot glass included for your pleasure!
Donors: Mike & Tina March
Value: $400
Starting bid
A nod to old timey cocktails, enjoyed in dark New York restaurants, where gansters and Broadway stars mingled by lamplight. 11"x14" framed giclee print.
Enjoy a bottle of fine bourbon and bitters to make your favorite classic cocktail.
Donors: Darcy Caraway - MadAlley Designs and Mike & Tina March
Value: $200
Starting bid
This item is not available.
Starting bid
This is a sansevieria snake plant (Mother-in-Law's tongue), whose cutting originated from the original plant given to artist Grant Wood by his mother and shown in the iconic painting, "American Gothic".
Donor: Hilery Livengood
Value: priceless
Starting bid
A couples' night out with dinner at 350 First Restaurant and Lounge and a one night stay in one of the hotel suites.
Donor: Doubletree by Hilton
Value: $400
Starting bid
Attend the Broadway Pops with Orchestra Iowa and Revival Theatre Company with drinks at the Opus Concert Cafe'. Enjoy a pre-show dinner at Cobble Hill.
Performance date: May 2, 2026
Value: $240
Starting bid
The perfect gift OR a little bling for your own holidays? Lady's 14k white gold fashion ring features a beautiful 0.75 natural aqumarine and 20 natural diamonds on the band. Size 7
Donor: Ginsberg Jewelers
Value: $725
Starting bid
An abstract artwork by Janet Shepherd-Meier, thoughtfully framed by Corner House Gallery.
Donor: Sallie Streib
Value: $400
Starting bid
Enjoy a manicure and take home some spa products from the Ivy Room.
Value: $225
Starting bid
This item is not available.
Starting bid
"Safety First!" Keep yourself warm and bright with this vest, flashlight, pepper spray, and LED beanie as you travel over the river and through the woods.
Kieck's Career Apparel & Uniform
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy private loge seating for the holiday spectacular, "Champions of Magic" at the Paramount Theatre on December 16, 2025.
Adjustable seats, private butler's bar stocked with popcorn and water, private coat rack and the ability to pre-order a choice of beverages*.
* See Loge Suite information flier for details
Value: $500
Starting bid
Gather your friends, family, or anyone you’d like for a fun and energizing private Pilates class for up to twelve (12) participants, generously donated by Swirl Pilates. This package includes 12 pairs of grip socks so everyone can fully enjoy the class in comfort and style. Pilates is even more fun with a group, making this the perfect way to connect, strengthen, and move together!
Donor: Casey Prince
Value: $400
Starting bid
Pamper the man in your life with this premium grooming bundle from The Men’s Room. This package includes five $30 haircut certificates, a stylish Dopp bag, and high-quality LeBron grooming lotions. Perfect for keeping you looking sharp and feeling your best!
Donor: Casey Prince
Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy private loge seating for a Beatles Christmas Tribue, "Rain" at the Paramount Theatre on December 8, 2025.
Adjustable seats, private butler's bar stocked with popcorn and water, private coat rack and the ability to pre-order a choice of beverages*.
* See Loge Suite information flier for details
Value: 537
Starting bid
Brand new Wine Enthusiast eight bottle wine cooler. This petite wine Fridge will fit on your countertop or under the bar to keep favs just the right temperature. Bonus: it come pre-stocked with a fantastic selection of wine!
Donors: Mike & Tina March and Daphne Ulmer Neuhaus
Value: 300
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch with a lady who knows how to communicate! Conversation will flow as you dine with Cedar Rapids mayor, Tiffany O'Donnell. Information regarding arranging a date and time will be given to the winning bidder.
Donor: Tiffany O'Donnell
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Colorful abstract textile art will fit into any decor. Framed, this statement piece is able to be hung vertically or horizontally to suit your space. 46"x30"
Donor: Lori Wiles - Wiles Design Group
Value: $379
Starting bid
This basket of local gems includes a Chicago Cubs tin with three of the most popular bags of popcorn from Almost Famous Popcorn, a gorgeous necklace and bracelet from Mode, and three gift cards: $25 to Mode, $40 to the NewBo City Market, and $20 to Brewhemia.
Thank you to the above donors!
Value: $160
Starting bid
Gorgeous Mirror donated by Scott and Kathy Utzinger at Glass Concepts. A rectangular framed mirror for any room in your home.
Value: $100
Starting bid
A fun blinged out phone purse by Betsey Johnson (bluetooth to your phone!). You'll carry it in style to ALL of these wonderful outings: (3) $100 gift cards for dinner, (2) tickets to EACH: Revival Theatre's "Merrily We Roll Along", SPT Theatre's "Old Enough To Gamble", and RHCR's "Christmas Cabaret"
Donors: Tom & Sherri Voss
Value: $650
Starting bid
A delightful basket filled with a brilliant light-up nutctacker, nutcracker kitchen towels, two deliciously scented holiday candles from Bath and Body Works, and a sprinkle of sweet treats.
Donor: Vannessia Klinsky
Starting bid
Beautiful gold quatrefoil necklace and earring set by Park Lane.
Donor: Vannessia Klinsky
Value: $95
Starting bid
Stunning black and gold quatrefoil double strand necklace perfect for any occasion.
Donor: Vannessia Klinsky
Value: $115
Starting bid
You will be the cat's meow with this incredible matching set of jewelry with earrings, necklace, and bracelet by Park Lane. Perfect to keep or gift.
Donor: Vannessia Klinsky
Value: $130
Starting bid
Attention lovers of the latest styles. This gold necklace with mixed metal charms and tiny pearls goes with everything!
Donor: Vannessia Klinsky
Value: $90
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