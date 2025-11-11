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Revival Theatre Company

About this event

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Revival Theatre Company's Silent Auction

Bartini's Basket item
Bartini's Basket
$20

Starting bid

Shake it up with this assortment of liquors, stuffed olives and martini glasses, and gift card to Bartini's.

Donor: Bartini's Marion and Cedar Rapids

Value: $80

Uptown Marion Basket item
Uptown Marion Basket
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy this amazing basket including: a Tomaso's $20 gift card, Eat Shop six pack of cinnamon roles, cute Iowa dish, Marion popcorn, Marion red wine, Chocolate Shop assorted creams, Goldfinch $20 gift card and pub glass, Frydae $20 gift card, Cheesecake Lady six pack , and a State of Mind bespoke Iowa necklace.

Value: $291

Sean Connery Basket item
Sean Connery Basket
$100

Starting bid

A wonderful auction basket that includes an artisan cigar holder with ashtray and coaster for your favorite glass of scotch. Comes with a bottle of great Scotch, two glasses AND a handmade cutting board!

Donor: Seth Walters - Walters Woodworking and Mike & Tina March

Value: over $400

Face Your Brightest Glow This Holiday item
Face Your Brightest Glow This Holiday
$50

Starting bid

Recipient will received a spa treatment of their Glacial Facial Gloss. Basket will include high quality facial/body products from Innovative Aesthetics.

Value $210

Award Winning Buffalo Trace Bourbons item
Award Winning Buffalo Trace Bourbons
$100

Starting bid

A yummy quartet of Bourbons and Whiskey from Buffalo Trace: Blanton's Single Barrel, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Bourbon Creme, and Travellers in a fun basket. Measured shot glass included for your pleasure!

Donors: Mike & Tina March

Value: $400

"Tootsie" by Darcy Caraway item
"Tootsie" by Darcy Caraway
$75

Starting bid

A nod to old timey cocktails, enjoyed in dark New York restaurants, where gansters and Broadway stars mingled by lamplight. 11"x14" framed giclee print.

Enjoy a bottle of fine bourbon and bitters to make your favorite classic cocktail.

Donors: Darcy Caraway - MadAlley Designs and Mike & Tina March

Value: $200

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$1

Starting bid

This item is not available.

A special plant Grant "Wood" loved! (Copy) item
A special plant Grant "Wood" loved! (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

This is a sansevieria snake plant (Mother-in-Law's tongue), whose cutting originated from the original plant given to artist Grant Wood by his mother and shown in the iconic painting, "American Gothic".

Donor: Hilery Livengood

Value: priceless

Dinner and Stay at the Downtown Doubletree by Hilton
$100

Starting bid

A couples' night out with dinner at 350 First Restaurant and Lounge and a one night stay in one of the hotel suites.

Donor: Doubletree by Hilton

Value: $400

A Night To Remember
$75

Starting bid

Attend the Broadway Pops with Orchestra Iowa and Revival Theatre Company with drinks at the Opus Concert Cafe'. Enjoy a pre-show dinner at Cobble Hill.

Performance date: May 2, 2026

Value: $240

Sparkle and Shine item
Sparkle and Shine item
Sparkle and Shine
$300

Starting bid

The perfect gift OR a little bling for your own holidays? Lady's 14k white gold fashion ring features a beautiful 0.75 natural aqumarine and 20 natural diamonds on the band. Size 7

Donor: Ginsberg Jewelers

Value: $725

Abstract Art by Janet Shepherd-Meier item
Abstract Art by Janet Shepherd-Meier
$75

Starting bid

An abstract artwork by Janet Shepherd-Meier, thoughtfully framed by Corner House Gallery.

Donor: Sallie Streib

Value: $400

The Ivy Room item
The Ivy Room
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a manicure and take home some spa products from the Ivy Room.

Value: $225

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$1

Starting bid

This item is not available.

Warm & Bright Apparel item
Warm & Bright Apparel
$50

Starting bid

"Safety First!" Keep yourself warm and bright with this vest, flashlight, pepper spray, and LED beanie as you travel over the river and through the woods.

Kieck's Career Apparel & Uniform

Value: $150

Magic For 5 at The Paramount item
Magic For 5 at The Paramount
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy private loge seating for the holiday spectacular, "Champions of Magic" at the Paramount Theatre on December 16, 2025.

Adjustable seats, private butler's bar stocked with popcorn and water, private coat rack and the ability to pre-order a choice of beverages*.

* See Loge Suite information flier for details

Value: $500

Swirl Pilates item
Swirl Pilates
$100

Starting bid

Gather your friends, family, or anyone you’d like for a fun and energizing private Pilates class for up to twelve (12) participants, generously donated by Swirl Pilates. This package includes 12 pairs of grip socks so everyone can fully enjoy the class in comfort and style. Pilates is even more fun with a group, making this the perfect way to connect, strengthen, and move together!

Donor: Casey Prince

Value: $400

The Men's Room item
The Men's Room
$50

Starting bid

Pamper the man in your life with this premium grooming bundle from The Men’s Room. This package includes five $30 haircut certificates, a stylish Dopp bag, and high-quality LeBron grooming lotions. Perfect for keeping you looking sharp and feeling your best!

Donor: Casey Prince

Value: $200

The Beatles "Rain" - Private Loge Seating for 5 item
The Beatles "Rain" - Private Loge Seating for 5
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy private loge seating for a Beatles Christmas Tribue, "Rain" at the Paramount Theatre on December 8, 2025.

Adjustable seats, private butler's bar stocked with popcorn and water, private coat rack and the ability to pre-order a choice of beverages*.

* See Loge Suite information flier for details

Value: 537

Something To "Wine" About item
Something To "Wine" About
$75

Starting bid

Brand new Wine Enthusiast eight bottle wine cooler. This petite wine Fridge will fit on your countertop or under the bar to keep favs just the right temperature. Bonus: it come pre-stocked with a fantastic selection of wine!

Donors: Mike & Tina March and Daphne Ulmer Neuhaus

Value: 300

Lunch With The Mayor
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch with a lady who knows how to communicate! Conversation will flow as you dine with Cedar Rapids mayor, Tiffany O'Donnell. Information regarding arranging a date and time will be given to the winning bidder.

Donor: Tiffany O'Donnell

Value: Priceless

Kantha 1 item
Kantha 1 item
Kantha 1
$100

Starting bid

Colorful abstract textile art will fit into any decor. Framed, this statement piece is able to be hung vertically or horizontally to suit your space. 46"x30"

Donor: Lori Wiles - Wiles Design Group

Value: $379

All Things NewBo item
All Things NewBo
$40

Starting bid

This basket of local gems includes a Chicago Cubs tin with three of the most popular bags of popcorn from Almost Famous Popcorn, a gorgeous necklace and bracelet from Mode, and three gift cards: $25 to Mode, $40 to the NewBo City Market, and $20 to Brewhemia.

Thank you to the above donors!

Value: $160

Time To Reflect! item
Time To Reflect!
$25

Starting bid

Gorgeous Mirror donated by Scott and Kathy Utzinger at Glass Concepts. A rectangular framed mirror for any room in your home.

Value: $100

Ring-A-Ding Bling! item
Ring-A-Ding Bling!
$200

Starting bid

A fun blinged out phone purse by Betsey Johnson (bluetooth to your phone!). You'll carry it in style to ALL of these wonderful outings: (3) $100 gift cards for dinner, (2) tickets to EACH: Revival Theatre's "Merrily We Roll Along", SPT Theatre's "Old Enough To Gamble", and RHCR's "Christmas Cabaret"

Donors: Tom & Sherri Voss

Value: $650

Looks A Lot Like Christmas item
Looks A Lot Like Christmas
$20

Starting bid

A delightful basket filled with a brilliant light-up nutctacker, nutcracker kitchen towels, two deliciously scented holiday candles from Bath and Body Works, and a sprinkle of sweet treats.

Donor: Vannessia Klinsky

Holiday Sparkle item
Holiday Sparkle
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful gold quatrefoil necklace and earring set by Park Lane.

Donor: Vannessia Klinsky

Value: $95

Black & Gold Bling item
Black & Gold Bling
$40

Starting bid

Stunning black and gold quatrefoil double strand necklace perfect for any occasion.

Donor: Vannessia Klinsky

Value: $115

Set To Dazzle! item
Set To Dazzle!
$45

Starting bid

You will be the cat's meow with this incredible matching set of jewelry with earrings, necklace, and bracelet by Park Lane. Perfect to keep or gift.

Donor: Vannessia Klinsky

Value: $130

Mixed Metal Necklace item
Mixed Metal Necklace
$30

Starting bid

Attention lovers of the latest styles. This gold necklace with mixed metal charms and tiny pearls goes with everything!

Donor: Vannessia Klinsky

Value: $90

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