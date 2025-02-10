Revive Church CC Shop

Offered by
About this shop
A comfortable everyday tee made just for kids and youth!
Soft, breathable 100% preshrunk cotton shirt that’s easy to wear all day. Perfect for church, school, youth events, and everyday play.
Available in youth sizes XS-XL
XS= 4-5
S= 6-8
M= 10-12
L= 14-16
XL= 18-20
A comfortable everyday tee made just for kids and youth!
Soft, breathable 100% preshrunk cotton shirt that’s easy to wear all day. Perfect for church, school, youth events, and everyday play.
Available in youth sizes XS-XL
XS= 4-5
S= 6-8
M= 10-12
L= 14-16
XL= 18-20
A comfortable everyday tee made just for kids and youth!
Soft, breathable 100% preshrunk cotton shirt that’s easy to wear all day. Perfect for church, school, youth events, and everyday play.
Available in youth sizes XS-XL
XS= 4-5
S= 6-8
M= 10-12
L= 14-16
XL= 18-20
Black Gildan Soft Style Unisex Logo T-shirt
A classic, comfortable tee with the Revive Church logo — simple, affordable, and easy to wear.
Designed to be an everyday shirt you can throw on without thinking. A simple way to represent your church wherever you go.
Made from a soft 100% Ringspun Cotton. Available in adult sizes XS-XL
Black Gildan Soft Style Unisex Logo T-shirt
A classic, comfortable tee with the Revive Church logo — simple, affordable, and easy to wear.
Designed to be an everyday shirt you can throw on without thinking.
Made from a soft 100% Ringspun Cotton. Available in adult size 2XL
Black Gildan Soft Style Unisex Logo T-shirt
A classic, comfortable tee with the Revive Church logo — simple, affordable, and easy to wear.
Designed to be an everyday shirt you can throw on without thinking. A simple way to represent your church wherever you go.
Made from a soft 100% Ringspun Cotton. Available in adult sizes 3XL - 5XL
Blue Gildan Soft Style Unisex Logo T-shirt
A classic, comfortable tee with the Revive Church logo — simple, affordable, and easy to wear.
Designed to be an everyday shirt you can throw on without thinking. A simple way to represent your church wherever you go.
Made from a soft 100% Ringspun Cotton. Available in adult sizes XS-XL
Blue Gildan Soft Style Unisex Logo T-shirt
A classic, comfortable tee with the Revive Church logo — simple, affordable, and easy to wear.
Designed to be an everyday shirt you can throw on without thinking.
Made from a soft 100% Ringspun Cotton. Available in adult size 2XL
Blue Gildan Soft Style Unisex Logo T-shirt
A classic, comfortable tee with the Revive Church logo — simple, affordable, and easy to wear.
Designed to be an everyday shirt you can throw on without thinking. A simple way to represent your church wherever you go.
Made from a soft 100% Ringspun Cotton. Available in adult size 3XL
White Gildan Soft Style Unisex Logo T-shirt
A classic, comfortable tee with the Revive Church logo — simple, affordable, and easy to wear.
Designed to be an everyday shirt you can throw on without thinking. A simple way to represent your church wherever you go.
Made from a soft 100% Ringspun Cotton. Available in adult sizes XS-XL
White Gildan Soft Style Unisex Logo T-shirt
A classic, comfortable tee with the Revive Church logo — simple, affordable, and easy to wear.
Designed to be an everyday shirt you can throw on without thinking. A simple way to represent your church wherever you go.
Made from a soft 100% Ringspun Cotton. Available in adult sizes 2XL
White Gildan Soft Style Unisex Logo T-shirt
A classic, comfortable tee with the Revive Church logo — simple, affordable, and easy to wear.
Designed to be an everyday shirt you can throw on without thinking. A simple way to represent your church wherever you go.
Made from a soft 100% Ringspun Cotton. Available in adult sizes 3XL-5XL
Black Bella Canvas Super Soft Triblend Unisex Logo T-Shirt
Designed for comfort, this premium tee is lighter, smoother, and has a modern fit you’ll love. It can be dressed up or down, making it perfect for everyday wear.
Upgrade your standard tee with our super-soft Bella Canvas shirt. Ideal for church, casual outings, community events, or weekend activities. A stylish way to represent your church while enjoying the extra comfort of a premium soft tee.
Available in adult sizes XS–XL.
Black Bella Canvas Super Soft Triblend Unisex Logo T-Shirt
Designed for comfort, this premium tee is lighter, smoother, and has a modern fit you’ll love. It can be dressed up or down, making it perfect for everyday wear.
Upgrade your standard tee with our super-soft Bella Canvas shirt. Ideal for church, casual outings, community events, or weekend activities. A stylish way to represent your church while enjoying the extra comfort of a premium soft tee.
Available in adult size 2XL
Black Bella Canvas Super Soft Triblend Unisex Logo T-Shirt
Designed for comfort, this premium tee is lighter, smoother, and has a modern fit you’ll love. It can be dressed up or down, making it perfect for everyday wear.
Upgrade your standard tee with our super-soft Bella Canvas shirt. Ideal for church, casual outings, community events, or weekend activities. A stylish way to represent your church while enjoying the extra comfort of a premium soft tee.
Available in adult sizes 3XL
Black Jerzees Unisex Long Sleeve Logo Hooded T-Shirt
A lightweight long-sleeve tee with a hood — perfect for cooler mornings and evenings. Not as heavy as a hoodie, but warmer than a t-shirt, it layers easily and stays comfortable year-round. A stylish way to represent your church wherever you go!
Ideal for: Running errands or casual outings, church events, & Outdoor events or weekend activities!
Made from 100% preshrunk cotton.
Available in adult sizes S–XL.
Black Jerzees Unisex Long Sleeve Logo Hooded T-Shirt
A lightweight long-sleeve tee with a hood — perfect for cooler mornings and evenings. Not as heavy as a hoodie, but warmer than a t-shirt, it layers easily and stays comfortable year-round. A stylish way to represent your church wherever you go!
Ideal for: Running errands or casual outings, church events, & Outdoor events or weekend activities!
Made from 100% preshrunk cotton.
Available in adult size 2XL
Black Jerzees Unisex Long Sleeve Logo Hooded T-Shirt
A lightweight long-sleeve tee with a hood — perfect for cooler mornings and evenings. Not as heavy as a hoodie, but warmer than a t-shirt, it layers easily and stays comfortable year-round. A stylish way to represent your church wherever you go!
Ideal for: Running errands or casual outings, church events, & Outdoor events or weekend activities!
Made from 100% preshrunk cotton.
Available in adult size 3XL
Black Gildan Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt
A warm, cozy pullover hoodie featuring the Revive Church logo. Soft on the inside and durable enough for everyday wear, it’s the perfect layer for cooler days and relaxed weekends. A stylish way to represent your church wherever you go!
Great for: Cold weather, Church services, Outdoor activities, Everyday comfort at home or on the go!
Made from 50% cotton and 50% polyester. Available in adult sizes S–XL.
Black Gildan Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt
A warm, cozy pullover hoodie featuring the Revive Church logo. Soft on the inside and durable enough for everyday wear, it’s the perfect layer for cooler days and relaxed weekends. A stylish way to represent your church wherever you go!
Great for: Cold weather, Church services, Outdoor activities, Everyday comfort at home or on the go!
Made from 50% cotton and 50% polyester. Available in adult size 2XL
Black Gildan Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt
A warm, cozy pullover hoodie featuring the Revive Church logo. Soft on the inside and durable enough for everyday wear, it’s the perfect layer for cooler days and relaxed weekends. A stylish way to represent your church wherever you go!
Great for: Cold weather, Church services, Outdoor activities, Everyday comfort at home or on the go!
Made from 50% cotton and 50% polyester. Available in adult sizes 3XL-5XL
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!