Revive Church Corpus Christi INC

Revive Church CC Shop

Black Youth T-Shirts item
Black Youth T-Shirts
$8

A comfortable everyday tee made just for kids and youth!


Soft, breathable 100% preshrunk cotton shirt that’s easy to wear all day. Perfect for church, school, youth events, and everyday play.


Available in youth sizes XS-XL
XS= 4-5
S= 6-8
M= 10-12
L= 14-16
XL= 18-20

Blue Youth T-Shirts (Preorder) item
Blue Youth T-Shirts (Preorder)
$8

White Youth T-Shirts (Preorder) item
White Youth T-Shirts (Preorder)
$8

Standard Adult T-shirts item
Standard Adult T-shirts
$12

Black Gildan Soft Style Unisex Logo T-shirt


A classic, comfortable tee with the Revive Church logo — simple, affordable, and easy to wear.


Designed to be an everyday shirt you can throw on without thinking. A simple way to represent your church wherever you go.


Made from a soft 100% Ringspun Cotton. Available in adult sizes XS-XL

Premium Adult T-shirts (Preorder) item
Premium Adult T-shirts (Preorder)
$18

Black Bella Canvas Super Soft Triblend Unisex Logo T-Shirt


Designed for comfort, this premium tee is lighter, smoother, and has a modern fit you’ll love. It can be dressed up or down, making it perfect for everyday wear.


Upgrade your standard tee with our super-soft Bella Canvas shirt. Ideal for church, casual outings, community events, or weekend activities. A stylish way to represent your church while enjoying the extra comfort of a premium soft tee.


Available in adult sizes XS–XL.

Long Sleeved Hooded T-shirt (Preorder) item
Long Sleeved Hooded T-shirt (Preorder)
$22

Black Jerzees Unisex Long Sleeve Logo Hooded T-Shirt


A lightweight long-sleeve tee with a hood — perfect for cooler mornings and evenings. Not as heavy as a hoodie, but warmer than a t-shirt, it layers easily and stays comfortable year-round. A stylish way to represent your church wherever you go!


Ideal for: Running errands or casual outings, church events, & Outdoor events or weekend activities!


Made from 100% preshrunk cotton.
Available in adult sizes S–XL.

Pullover Hoodie (Preorder) item
Pullover Hoodie (Preorder)
$35

Black Gildan Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt


A warm, cozy pullover hoodie featuring the Revive Church logo. Soft on the inside and durable enough for everyday wear, it’s the perfect layer for cooler days and relaxed weekends. A stylish way to represent your church wherever you go!


Great for: Cold weather, Church services, Outdoor activities, Everyday comfort at home or on the go!


Made from 50% cotton and 50% polyester. Available in adult sizes S–XL.

