Revived Soldiers Ukraine's Raffle 2025

Carneed, together with Volars Detailing and City Motors Chicago Parts, is organizing the "Cars and Coffee" event on May 18th, 2025 and giving away a car. Raffle tickets to win this car are $20 each and the more tickets you buy, the greater your chances of winning the car!

Carneed, together with Volars Detailing and City Motors Chicago Parts, is organizing the "Cars and Coffee" event on May 18th, 2025 and giving away a car. Raffle tickets to win this car are $20 each and the more tickets you buy, the greater your chances of winning the car!

More details...