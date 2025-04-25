Revived Soldiers Ukraine

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Revived Soldiers Ukraine

About this raffle

Revived Soldiers Ukraine's Raffle 2025

Revived Soldiers Ukraine Raffle
$20
Carneed, together with Volars Detailing and City Motors Chicago Parts, is organizing the "Cars and Coffee" event on May 18th, 2025 and giving away a car. Raffle tickets to win this car are $20 each and the more tickets you buy, the greater your chances of winning the car!
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