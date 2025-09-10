Revolution Workshop's Annual Fundraising Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
$
4 tickets for a Chicago River Boat Cruise with the Chicago Architecture Center
2 $50 gift cards for Southwest Airline tickets
Private Make-It Take-It breadboard Workshop for 5 at RW’s woodworking shop
2 Upper Deck Box Seat Tickets to Cubs Game (2026 Season Game TBD; Section 322, Row 5)
2 Tickets to a Chicago Sky Game (2026 Season Game TBD; Section 112, Seats G1 and G2)
VIP private tour for 10 of Goose Island’s Fulton Street Brewery, plus a bottle of seasonal Bourbon County Stout and glassware
1 DeWalt blower kit (battery included)
1 DeWalt impact drill kit (includes impact driver and battery)
1 DeWalt impact driver (battery not included)
10-pass to First Ascent climbing gym (multiple locations)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!