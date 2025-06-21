Reward Selection for Donors

High Polished • 2" Diameter • 3mm Thick • Full Color on Both Sides Introducing the official Owen’s Outriders Challenge Coin—designed to honor the journey, the mission, and the movement. ➤ One side features our fearless, trike-riding mascot holding up three fingers—a silent shout-out and a symbol of unity, respect, and recognition. ➤ The flip side displays the iconic puzzle ribbon, surrounded by the core values we ride for: Unity • Embrace • Support • Love • Accept • Compassion • Purpose