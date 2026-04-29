Rewriting Stories Inc

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Rewriting Stories Inc

About the memberships

Rewriting Stories VIP Village Impact Partners

VILLAGE IMPACT PARTNER (VIP) MOST POPULAR
$50

Renews monthly

Helps create connection, community, and support.


Your support helps fund monthly support groups, meals, classes and workshops where moms find encouragement, build relationships, and grow together.


You're helping create a place where no mom has to walk alone.


SUPPORTER
$25

Renews monthly

Helps sustain the mission behind the scenes.


Your monthly gift helps cover the essential, ongoing costs that keep everything running-like website, software, insurance, storage and day-to-day operations.


You're helping create the foundation that makes all of this possible.

HOPE BUILDER
$75

Renews monthly

Helps fuel growth, mentorship, and transformation.


Your gift supports one-on-one mentoring, counseling, and life skills training equipping moms with the tools they need for long term stability.


You're helping a mom move from surviving to thriving.

STORY REWRITER
$100

Renews monthly

PROVIDES DEEPER, LIFE-CHANGING SUPPORT

Your giving helps fund job skills training, education, and mental health support.


You are helping rewrite a family's future.

LEGACY PARTNER
$150

Renews monthly

Helps provide critical and emergency support.


Your generosity helps meet urgent needs like housing assistance, groceries, gas and other financial challenges that can make or break a family's stability.


You're creating lasting impact and changing the trajectory of generations.

Add a donation for Rewriting Stories Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!