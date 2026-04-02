Reynolds Middle School PTO

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Reynolds Middle School PTO

About this raffle

Community Night Raffle at Reynolds Middle School

5 AEW Tickets
$5

Buy 5 raffle ticket to win 2 tickets to AEW in Philadelphia, May 27, 2026. OFFER VALID AT REYNOLDS RUMBLE ONLY!

AEW Ticket Prize
$2

Buy a raffle ticket to win 2 tickets to AEW in Philadelphia, May 27, 2026

Zoetropolis Ticket Prize
$2

Buy a raffle ticket to win 2 movie passes to Zoetropolis Cinema.

UrbanAir Pass Prize
$2

Buy a raffle ticket to win 4 passes to UrbanAir.

Sickman's Mill
$2

Buy a raffle ticket to win 4 tubing passes to Sickman's Mill.

Laserdome
$2

Buy a raffle ticket to win 4 arcade passes to Laserdome.

Hammond's Pretzels
$2

Buy a raffle ticket to win 1 large tin of Hammond's Pretzels.

Fulton Theatre Ticket Prize
$2

Buy a raffle ticket to win 2 ticket passes to Fulton Theatre.

Wild Card - Three (3) Raffle Tickets
$5

Buy 3 raffle tickets for a discounted rate of $5. Your raffle tickets will be randomly placed across our drawings!

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