Community Night Raffle at Reynolds Middle School

About this raffle
Buy 5 raffle ticket to win 2 tickets to AEW in Philadelphia, May 27, 2026. OFFER VALID AT REYNOLDS RUMBLE ONLY!
Buy a raffle ticket to win 2 tickets to AEW in Philadelphia, May 27, 2026
Buy a raffle ticket to win 2 movie passes to Zoetropolis Cinema.
Buy a raffle ticket to win 4 passes to UrbanAir.
Buy a raffle ticket to win 4 tubing passes to Sickman's Mill.
Buy a raffle ticket to win 4 arcade passes to Laserdome.
Buy a raffle ticket to win 1 large tin of Hammond's Pretzels.
Buy a raffle ticket to win 2 ticket passes to Fulton Theatre.
Buy 3 raffle tickets for a discounted rate of $5. Your raffle tickets will be randomly placed across our drawings!
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