Radha Govind Dham Dallas

Hosted by

Radha Govind Dham Dallas

About this event

RGD Mela & Others

8888 N MacArthur Blvd

Irving, TX 75063, USA

Garba workshop: buy 1 Class only
$10

Exciting Garba workshop at Radha Govind Dham. Below are the session details. Buy ticket and come any day.


Dates:

Sept 3,4

Sept 10,11,12

Sept 24,25,26


Timings: 8:30pm to 9:30pm

Venue: Radha Govind Dham Temple Hall

Costume Contest
$10

Radha Krishna Costume contest. For more info visit - https://rgddallas.org/campaign/radha-krishna-costume-contest/

