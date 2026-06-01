Offered by

Rotary Club Of Mullica Hill Nj

About the memberships

RGMH Membership Dues

RGMH Monthly Membership Dues Option - Auto Renewal
$20

Renews monthly

This is a monthly membership that automatically renews every month on the first of the month. If you choose this option then do not click on the annual option. Only chose one. If you choose the monthly option, it will automatically renew until Treasurer is notified otherwise.

RGMH Annual Membership Dues Option - Auto Renewal
$250

Renews yearly on: July 31

This is option to pay 1 time per year and have it auto-renew yearly. If you choose this option, do not click on the monthly option. Only choose one. This option automatically renews June 30th or every year. Reminder email will be sent 30 days prior to next renewal with option to make any changes, if needed.

One-time Jan. 2026 - June 2026 Dues Payment
$125

$125 one time payment for Jan. 2026 - June 2026


This is option that will only be available for a few months. It is for any member who needs to submit member dues for Jan. - June 2026.


This is a one time payment and will not auto renew

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