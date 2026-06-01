RGMH Membership Dues

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
This is a monthly membership that automatically renews every month on the first of the month. If you choose this option then do not click on the annual option. Only chose one. If you choose the monthly option, it will automatically renew until Treasurer is notified otherwise.
Renews yearly on: July 31
This is option to pay 1 time per year and have it auto-renew yearly. If you choose this option, do not click on the monthly option. Only choose one. This option automatically renews June 30th or every year. Reminder email will be sent 30 days prior to next renewal with option to make any changes, if needed.
$125 one time payment for Jan. 2026 - June 2026
This is option that will only be available for a few months. It is for any member who needs to submit member dues for Jan. - June 2026.
This is a one time payment and will not auto renew
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