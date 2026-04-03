RH HSA Spring Fling Teacher Experience Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
The winner of this item (AND TWO FRIENDS!!) will get to have breakfast with Mrs. Benavides in the Riker Hill office!
Starting bid
The winner of this item (AND TWO FRIENDS!!) will get to have lunch with Mrs. Benavides in the Riker Hill office!
Starting bid
Your kid will definitely remember the order of operations after they learn them with their own box of candy and our two Math Specialists!!
Starting bid
Whether your student loves coding, building, or robotics, they're sure to have a blast with Mrs. Fishter at this STEAM session!
Starting bid
The winner of this item will get to pick one friend from every 1st Grade Class to join them for lunch with Ms. Melucci, Mrs. Michinard, and Mrs. Rosario!
Starting bid
The winner of this item gets to pick up to 4 friends to go with them to a Make-you-own Sundae party with Ms. Cohen, Mrs. Bannon, Mrs. Lockwood, and Ms. Merlo!
Starting bid
Have a relaxing spa party at lunch time with the 5th Grade Team! Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere including sheet masks and cuticle masks!
Starting bid
Bid on your own or gather the other parents from your class so you can win a Pajama Day for the CLASS!
Starting bid
The whole class can go in together (or you can go it alone!) to maximize your chance at winning this Movie Day!
Starting bid
The whole class gets a pizza and or snack party when you win this one!!
Starting bid
Your kid will always remember the time their entire class got to have a craft party when you win this one!!
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