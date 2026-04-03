Riker Hill Home And School Association
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Riker Hill Home And School Association

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RH HSA Spring Fling Teacher Experience Auction

Breakfast with Mrs. Benavides! item
Breakfast with Mrs. Benavides!
$35

Starting bid

The winner of this item (AND TWO FRIENDS!!) will get to have breakfast with Mrs. Benavides in the Riker Hill office!

Lunch with Mrs. Benavides item
Lunch with Mrs. Benavides
$35

Starting bid

The winner of this item (AND TWO FRIENDS!!) will get to have lunch with Mrs. Benavides in the Riker Hill office!

Candy Math with Mrs. Carangelo & Mrs. H Cohen! item
Candy Math with Mrs. Carangelo & Mrs. H Cohen!
$25

Starting bid

Your kid will definitely remember the order of operations after they learn them with their own box of candy and our two Math Specialists!!

Steam Session with Mrs. Fishter item
Steam Session with Mrs. Fishter
$25

Starting bid

Whether your student loves coding, building, or robotics, they're sure to have a blast with Mrs. Fishter at this STEAM session!

Lunch with the First Grade Team item
Lunch with the First Grade Team
$35

Starting bid

The winner of this item will get to pick one friend from every 1st Grade Class to join them for lunch with Ms. Melucci, Mrs. Michinard, and Mrs. Rosario!

Ice Cream Sundaes with the 2nd Grade Team! item
Ice Cream Sundaes with the 2nd Grade Team!
$35

Starting bid

The winner of this item gets to pick up to 4 friends to go with them to a Make-you-own Sundae party with Ms. Cohen, Mrs. Bannon, Mrs. Lockwood, and Ms. Merlo!

Spa Party with the Fifth Grade Team! item
Spa Party with the Fifth Grade Team!
$35

Starting bid

Have a relaxing spa party at lunch time with the 5th Grade Team! Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere including sheet masks and cuticle masks!

PJ Day FOR THE CLASS!! item
PJ Day FOR THE CLASS!!
$50

Starting bid

Bid on your own or gather the other parents from your class so you can win a Pajama Day for the CLASS!

Movie Day FOR THE CLASS item
Movie Day FOR THE CLASS
$50

Starting bid

The whole class can go in together (or you can go it alone!) to maximize your chance at winning this Movie Day!

Pizza Day FOR THE CLASS! item
Pizza Day FOR THE CLASS!
$50

Starting bid

The whole class gets a pizza and or snack party when you win this one!!

Craft Party FOR THE CLASS! item
Craft Party FOR THE CLASS!
$50

Starting bid

Your kid will always remember the time their entire class got to have a craft party when you win this one!!

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