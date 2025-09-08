McNeil High School Choir Booster Association

McNeil High School Choir Booster Association

Rhapsody Trip - Grapevine

Student Room - Full payment
$315

Payment in full. No other payments will be required.

Adult Double Room
$330

This trip price is for the full payment for ONE adult in a Doubles room. Additional adults must pay the same fee to cover the full cost of the room, charter bus, and Saturday dinner.


Please make sure you have confirmed you have an adult roommate who also registering for this trip or you will be responsible for the remaining cost of the hotel room at the single room pricing.

Adult Single Room
$470
Student Room - half payment
$175.50

Payment 1 is due no later than September 26th.

Payment 2 is due no later than October 24th.



Adult Double - half payment
$183

Payment 1 is due no later than September 26th.

Payment 2 is due no later than October 24th.


This trip price is for the half payment for ONE adult in a Doubles room. Additional adults must pay the same fee to cover the full cost of the room, charter bus, and Saturday dinner.


Adult Single - half payment
$253

Payment 1 is due no later than September 26th.

Payment 2 is due no later than October 24th.

