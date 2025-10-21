RHDV-2 Vaccination Clinic Nov/Dec 2025

Hosted by
About this event
An optional added service - 100% of proceeds go to HRN!
This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.
This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.
This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.
This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.
This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.
This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!