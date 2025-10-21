House Rabbit Network

House Rabbit Network

About this event

RHDV-2 Vaccination Clinic Nov/Dec 2025

2 Park Dr unit 1

Westford, MA 01886, USA

Add on: Nail Trim
$20

An optional added service - 100% of proceeds go to HRN!

4 - 4:30 PM - Vaccine Appointment
Free

4 - 4:30 PM - Vaccine Appointment
Free
This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.

4:30 - 5 PM - Vaccine Appointment
Free

This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.

5 - 5:30 PM - Vaccine Appointment
Free

This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.

5:30 - 6 PM - Vaccine Appointment
Free

This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.

6 - 6:30 PM - Vaccine Appointment
Free

This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.

6:30 -7 PM - Vaccine Appointment
Free

This ticket acts as a reservation only. Please reserve 1 ticket per bunny. Payments of $60/dose will be collected by Exotic Pet Mobile Vet at the time of your appointment.

