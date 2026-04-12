Hosted by

Rhea Richland Senior Neighbors

About this event

Rhea Richland Senior Neighbors' Silent Auction, Gift Cards

Pick-up location

241 Alabama Ave, Dayton, TN 37321, USA

Coffee and Kitchen Essentials Basket item
Coffee and Kitchen Essentials Basket item
Coffee and Kitchen Essentials Basket
$100

Starting bid

This basket is estimated to be valued at $200 and includes the following items:
$20 Master Donuts gift card

$20 Drip Coffee gift card

2 coffee mugs with coasters; salt and pepper shakers; spoon rest; clock; coffee maker; cutting board; wooden spoon set; pot holders; oven mitts; dish towel; apron; chopper; bread bag; garbage bags; power wash; air freshener; kitchen picture

$25 Gift Card to Banjo's BBQ item
$25 Gift Card to Banjo's BBQ
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy Dayton's famous BBQ!

Graceful Holistic Massage, Cindy Robinson item
Graceful Holistic Massage, Cindy Robinson
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a Holistic Hour Massage with Cindy Robinson. A $75 value. Please note expiration date of 10/26.

Glamour Hive Boutique $25 Gift Card item
Glamour Hive Boutique $25 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a shopping trip to Dayton's Glamour Hive Boutique. They are a women’s boutique located in downtown Dayton. We offer clothing that is both stylish and affordable. We also have jewelry, Teleties, various devotional items, and numerous gift items.

Xander's Restaurant $15 Gift Card item
Xander's Restaurant $15 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a burger, salad or other choice at Xander's on Dayton Mountain! Gift Card cannot be exchanged for cash and is only for restaurant use. Expires December 2026.

Xander's Restaurant $30 Gift Card item
Xander's Restaurant $30 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a burger, salad or other choice at Xander's on Dayton Mountain! Gift Card cannot be exchanged for cash and is only for restaurant use. Expires December 2026.

Xander's Restaurant $50 Gift Card item
Xander's Restaurant $50 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a burger, salad or other choice at Xander's on Dayton Mountain! Gift Card cannot be exchanged for cash and is only for restaurant use. Expires December 2026.

Master Donut's $20 Gift Card item
Master Donut's $20 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Dayton's own doughnut shop is the best place for a fresh doughnut. We appreciate their support in providing gift cards for our event.

Master Donut's $20 Gift Card item
Master Donut's $20 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Dayton's own doughnut shop is the best place for a fresh doughnut. We appreciate their support in providing gift cards for our event.

Master Donut's $20 Gift Card item
Master Donut's $20 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Dayton's own doughnut shop is the best place for a fresh doughnut. We appreciate their support in providing gift cards for our event.

The Corner Spot $20 Gift Card item
The Corner Spot $20 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

The Corner Spot is a great place in downtown Dayton for brunch or lunch. Certificate expires 12/26.

1st Avenue Pizza and Books, $10 gift card item
1st Avenue Pizza and Books, $10 gift card
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza in this cute shop on 1st Avenue in Dayton!

Monkey Town Brewing Co - Dayton, $20 Gift Card item
Monkey Town Brewing Co - Dayton, $20 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Monkey Town is on 1st Avenue in Dayton. We appreciate their support for our event!

2, 30 minute sessions with Alatea item
2, 30 minute sessions with Alatea
$45

Starting bid

This certificate is good for 2, 30 minutes sessions with Alatea (one hour total). The certificate can be used for any of the following services:

One-on-one Personal Training Session(s)

Nutrition Coaching

Private Hula Hoop Lesson(s)


Alatea is a personal trainer that serves clients in Rhea County. The certificate value is $60

Half Hour Massage with Judy Bauer item
Half Hour Massage with Judy Bauer
$30

Starting bid

Jody Bauer offers a 1/2 hour massage at The Palms Therapeutic Centre at 7274 Rhea County Hwy, Dayton TN. The value is $40.

Hour Massage with Judy Bauer item
Hour Massage with Judy Bauer
$60

Starting bid

Jody Bauer offers an hour massage at The Palms Therapeutic Centre at 7274 Rhea County Hwy, Dayton TN. The value is $75.

Pizza King Gift Card, 1 Large Pizza item
Pizza King Gift Card, 1 Large Pizza
$18

Starting bid

This certificate is good for 1 large specialty pizza. Please note the certificate expires 90 days after the event date and is not eligible for the buy one, get one deal. $25 value

Pizza King Gift Card, 1 Large Pizza item
Pizza King Gift Card, 1 Large Pizza
$18

Starting bid

This certificate is good for 1 large specialty pizza. Please note the certificate expires 90 days after the event date and is not eligible for the buy one, get one deal. $25 value

Master Johnson's TaeKwonDo Academy, 1 month item
Master Johnson's TaeKwonDo Academy, 1 month
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy one month of TaeKwonDo classes Master Johnson's TaekwonDo Academy. Please note the certificate will expire in August 2026 and is for ages 3.5 to Teenager.

Master Johnson's TaeKwonDo Academy, 1 month item
Master Johnson's TaeKwonDo Academy, 1 month
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy one month of TaeKwonDo classes Master Johnson's TaekwonDo Academy. Please note the certificate will expire in August 2026 and is for ages 3.5 to Teenager.

Master Johnson's TaeKwonDo Academy, 2 weeks of Taekwondo item
Master Johnson's TaeKwonDo Academy, 2 weeks of Taekwondo
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy two weeks of TaeKwonDo classes with Master Johnson's TaekwonDo Academy. Please note the certificate will expire in August 2026 and is for ages 3.5 to Teenager.

Boots & Skirts Bakery item
Boots & Skirts Bakery
$25

Starting bid

Cookie Tray valued at $48 with three cookie flavors of choice.

Top Nails Gel Polish Gift Card item
Top Nails Gel Polish Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a professional gel polish at Top Nails! Value of gift card is $10

El Toro $50 Gift Card item
El Toro $50 Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a lunch or dinner at El Toro with a few friends. Please note the gift card expires on 6/10/2026.

La Vaca $20 Gift Card item
La Vaca $20 Gift Card
$14

Starting bid

La Vaca Gourmet Ice Cream & Paletas located at 420 South Market Street - Suite 9, Dayton, TN is a great place for an evening treat. Please note this gift card expires 6/10/2026

Nurse Wellness Gift Basket and Gift Card item
Nurse Wellness Gift Basket and Gift Card item
Nurse Wellness Gift Basket and Gift Card
$250

Starting bid

Treat yourself to this spa gift set from Nurse Wellness. The gift card is for The Glow Facial and Dermaplane service. The gift items include Zo'Skin Health intense eye creme.


The retail value is $350 for the merchandise and gift card. Please note the gift card expires March 2027.

Dayton Ford (Green) Gift Set Including Oil Change item
Dayton Ford (Green) Gift Set Including Oil Change
$75

Starting bid

Dayton Ford has provided a gift card for an oil change as well as a Dayton Ford coffee cup, mug, and shirt. Retail value is $130.

Dayton Ford (Blue) Gift Set Including Oil Change item
Dayton Ford (Blue) Gift Set Including Oil Change
$75

Starting bid

Dayton Ford has provided a gift card for an oil change as well as a Dayton Ford coffee cup, mug, and shirt. Retail value is $130.

Jennings Coffee and Tea Gift Set item
Jennings Coffee and Tea Gift Set item
Jennings Coffee and Tea Gift Set
$8

Starting bid

Enjoy a quite morning or afternoon at Jennings. This gift set includes a $10 gift card, mug, and kitchen towel. Retail value is $15.

Real Deal Tackle item
Real Deal Tackle
$100

Starting bid

Get all of your spring and summer fishing needs at Dayton's Real Deal Tackle. This gift card is valued at $150

Through the Looking Glass Gift Set item
Through the Looking Glass Gift Set item
Through the Looking Glass Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

This gift basket includes a Tinkerbell tumbler, framed picture, and a $5 gift card. This gift set is valued at $20.

Gift Card, $50 with Tiffany Cooper at Beautiful You item
Gift Card, $50 with Tiffany Cooper at Beautiful You item
Gift Card, $50 with Tiffany Cooper at Beautiful You
$60

Starting bid

This gift set includes a $50 gift card to Beautiful You with Tiffany Cooper and two Amika travel/trial sets. Estimate $125 value.

Northern Belle Farms Gift Card and Gift Set item
Northern Belle Farms Gift Card and Gift Set
$60

Starting bid

This incredible gift basket includes a $50 gift card as well as many of Northern Belle Farms handmade items including jellies, soaps, detangler, and more.

Doggy Barn Salon, $50 item
Doggy Barn Salon, $50
$35

Starting bid

Pamper your pooch with groomer Bailee Messimer. The Doggy Barn Salon is a full service grooming salon located in Dayton, TN. Please note this offer excludes Doodles and any dog over 25 lbs.

Free Custom T-Shirt Voucher, $20 Value, Southern Trend item
Free Custom T-Shirt Voucher, $20 Value, Southern Trend
$12

Starting bid

This voucher is for a free custom tee shirt from Southern Trend, a $20 Value

Free Custom T-Shirt Voucher, $20 Value, Southern Trend item
Free Custom T-Shirt Voucher, $20 Value, Southern Trend
$12

Starting bid

This voucher is for a free custom tee shirt from Southern Trend, a $20 Value

Free Custom T-Shirt Voucher, $20 Value, Southern Trend item
Free Custom T-Shirt Voucher, $20 Value, Southern Trend
$12

Starting bid

This voucher is for a free custom tee shirt from Southern Trend, a $20 Value

Free Custom T-Shirt Voucher, $20 Value, Southern Trend item
Free Custom T-Shirt Voucher, $20 Value, Southern Trend
$12

Starting bid

This voucher is for a free custom tee shirt from Southern Trend, a $20 Value

Free Custom T-Shirt Voucher, $20 Value, Southern Trend item
Free Custom T-Shirt Voucher, $20 Value, Southern Trend
$12

Starting bid

This voucher is for a free custom tee shirt from Southern Trend, a $20 Value

Screen Door Kitchen, $50 Gift Card item
Screen Door Kitchen, $50 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Known as a “restaurant for locals,” The Screen Door serves up delicious lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday, along with a well-loved Sunday brunch. Whether you're a regular or it’s your first visit, you’ll be welcomed with great food and a warm, hometown atmosphere that keeps people coming back.


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