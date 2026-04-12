Rhea Richland Senior Neighbors' Silent Auction, Gift Cards

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This basket is estimated to be valued at $200 and includes the following items:
$20 Master Donuts gift card
$20 Drip Coffee gift card
2 coffee mugs with coasters; salt and pepper shakers; spoon rest; clock; coffee maker; cutting board; wooden spoon set; pot holders; oven mitts; dish towel; apron; chopper; bread bag; garbage bags; power wash; air freshener; kitchen picture
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Enjoy Dayton's famous BBQ!
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Enjoy a Holistic Hour Massage with Cindy Robinson. A $75 value. Please note expiration date of 10/26.
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Enjoy a shopping trip to Dayton's Glamour Hive Boutique. They are a women’s boutique located in downtown Dayton. We offer clothing that is both stylish and affordable. We also have jewelry, Teleties, various devotional items, and numerous gift items.
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Enjoy a burger, salad or other choice at Xander's on Dayton Mountain! Gift Card cannot be exchanged for cash and is only for restaurant use. Expires December 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy a burger, salad or other choice at Xander's on Dayton Mountain! Gift Card cannot be exchanged for cash and is only for restaurant use. Expires December 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy a burger, salad or other choice at Xander's on Dayton Mountain! Gift Card cannot be exchanged for cash and is only for restaurant use. Expires December 2026.
Starting bid
Dayton's own doughnut shop is the best place for a fresh doughnut. We appreciate their support in providing gift cards for our event.
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Dayton's own doughnut shop is the best place for a fresh doughnut. We appreciate their support in providing gift cards for our event.
Starting bid
Dayton's own doughnut shop is the best place for a fresh doughnut. We appreciate their support in providing gift cards for our event.
Starting bid
The Corner Spot is a great place in downtown Dayton for brunch or lunch. Certificate expires 12/26.
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Enjoy a pizza in this cute shop on 1st Avenue in Dayton!
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Monkey Town is on 1st Avenue in Dayton. We appreciate their support for our event!
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This certificate is good for 2, 30 minutes sessions with Alatea (one hour total). The certificate can be used for any of the following services:
One-on-one Personal Training Session(s)
Nutrition Coaching
Private Hula Hoop Lesson(s)
Alatea is a personal trainer that serves clients in Rhea County. The certificate value is $60
Starting bid
Jody Bauer offers a 1/2 hour massage at The Palms Therapeutic Centre at 7274 Rhea County Hwy, Dayton TN. The value is $40.
Starting bid
Jody Bauer offers an hour massage at The Palms Therapeutic Centre at 7274 Rhea County Hwy, Dayton TN. The value is $75.
Starting bid
This certificate is good for 1 large specialty pizza. Please note the certificate expires 90 days after the event date and is not eligible for the buy one, get one deal. $25 value
Starting bid
This certificate is good for 1 large specialty pizza. Please note the certificate expires 90 days after the event date and is not eligible for the buy one, get one deal. $25 value
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Enjoy one month of TaeKwonDo classes Master Johnson's TaekwonDo Academy. Please note the certificate will expire in August 2026 and is for ages 3.5 to Teenager.
Starting bid
Enjoy one month of TaeKwonDo classes Master Johnson's TaekwonDo Academy. Please note the certificate will expire in August 2026 and is for ages 3.5 to Teenager.
Starting bid
Enjoy two weeks of TaeKwonDo classes with Master Johnson's TaekwonDo Academy. Please note the certificate will expire in August 2026 and is for ages 3.5 to Teenager.
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Cookie Tray valued at $48 with three cookie flavors of choice.
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Treat yourself to a professional gel polish at Top Nails! Value of gift card is $10
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Enjoy a lunch or dinner at El Toro with a few friends. Please note the gift card expires on 6/10/2026.
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La Vaca Gourmet Ice Cream & Paletas located at 420 South Market Street - Suite 9, Dayton, TN is a great place for an evening treat. Please note this gift card expires 6/10/2026
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Treat yourself to this spa gift set from Nurse Wellness. The gift card is for The Glow Facial and Dermaplane service. The gift items include Zo'Skin Health intense eye creme.
The retail value is $350 for the merchandise and gift card. Please note the gift card expires March 2027.
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Dayton Ford has provided a gift card for an oil change as well as a Dayton Ford coffee cup, mug, and shirt. Retail value is $130.
Starting bid
Dayton Ford has provided a gift card for an oil change as well as a Dayton Ford coffee cup, mug, and shirt. Retail value is $130.
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Enjoy a quite morning or afternoon at Jennings. This gift set includes a $10 gift card, mug, and kitchen towel. Retail value is $15.
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Get all of your spring and summer fishing needs at Dayton's Real Deal Tackle. This gift card is valued at $150
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This gift basket includes a Tinkerbell tumbler, framed picture, and a $5 gift card. This gift set is valued at $20.
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This gift set includes a $50 gift card to Beautiful You with Tiffany Cooper and two Amika travel/trial sets. Estimate $125 value.
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This incredible gift basket includes a $50 gift card as well as many of Northern Belle Farms handmade items including jellies, soaps, detangler, and more.
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Pamper your pooch with groomer Bailee Messimer. The Doggy Barn Salon is a full service grooming salon located in Dayton, TN. Please note this offer excludes Doodles and any dog over 25 lbs.
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This voucher is for a free custom tee shirt from Southern Trend, a $20 Value
Starting bid
This voucher is for a free custom tee shirt from Southern Trend, a $20 Value
Starting bid
This voucher is for a free custom tee shirt from Southern Trend, a $20 Value
Starting bid
This voucher is for a free custom tee shirt from Southern Trend, a $20 Value
Starting bid
This voucher is for a free custom tee shirt from Southern Trend, a $20 Value
Starting bid
Known as a “restaurant for locals,” The Screen Door serves up delicious lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday, along with a well-loved Sunday brunch. Whether you're a regular or it’s your first visit, you’ll be welcomed with great food and a warm, hometown atmosphere that keeps people coming back.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!