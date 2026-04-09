Rhea Richland Senior Neighbors
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Rhea Richland Senior Neighbors

About this event

Sales closed

Rhea Richland Senior Neighbors' Silent Auction, Merchandise and Decor

Pick-up location

241 Alabama Ave, Dayton, TN 37321, USA

1 Handmade Crochet Blanket item
1 Handmade Crochet Blanket
$225

Starting bid

This blanket was lovingly handmade by Dayton resident Crystal Minton. The retail value is estimated at $350.

2. Pioneer Woman Themed Gift Basket item
2. Pioneer Woman Themed Gift Basket item
2. Pioneer Woman Themed Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

This lovely basket contains the following Pioneer Woman branded items:
1 ice cream scoop

1 spatula

1 garlic press

measuring cups

5 piece utensil set

can opener

french fry cutter

3. La‑Z‑Boy Upholstered Recliner Chair – Burgundy item
3. La‑Z‑Boy Upholstered Recliner Chair – Burgundy
$250

Starting bid

We appreciate La-Z-Boy's continued support. They provided this chair for our auction and the estimated retail cost is $650.

4. The Lovely Lavender Basket item
4. The Lovely Lavender Basket item
4. The Lovely Lavender Basket
$20

Starting bid

This basket has a variety of lavender themed items including:
Rejoice in the Lord pocket calendar; 2 lavender calendars; lavender hand sanitizer; 2 bowls; shower cap and terry cloth; lip gloss; hair clip; flower pot; lavender laundry booster; stainless steel tumbler; sponge; lady speed stick; tooth brush

5. Paparazzi Jewelry item
5. Paparazzi Jewelry item
5. Paparazzi Jewelry
$60

Starting bid

Large variety of Paparazzi jewelry including bracelets; rings; necklaces; earrings; and hair barrettes.

6. Silver Elegance Basket item
6. Silver Elegance Basket
$40

Starting bid

This is a lovely silver tray, set of goblets, and salt and pepper shaker. Beautiful for hosting guests and displaying in your home.

7. Mixed lot of 4 Cast Iron Pans and 1 Lid item
7. Mixed lot of 4 Cast Iron Pans and 1 Lid item
7. Mixed lot of 4 Cast Iron Pans and 1 Lid
$50

Starting bid

See pictures for variety. 5-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Lot – including Lodge, Pioneer Woman, USA-Made. Estimated $80 value from Jeff Hill Estates.

8. Seasonal Folk Art, Hand Painted item
8. Seasonal Folk Art, Hand Painted
$20

Starting bid

This Folk Art painting is a decorative seasonal item, perfect for Christmas or winter décor! Painted by Dee Groves.

9. King Quilt Set – Includes Quilt & 2 Pillow Shams item
9. King Quilt Set – Includes Quilt & 2 Pillow Shams
$30

Starting bid

King-size quilt set including one quilt and two matching pillow shams. Blue floral pattern. Retail value unknown but estimated at $75.

10. Certified Thomas Kinkade Reprint, Blossom Bridge item
10. Certified Thomas Kinkade Reprint, Blossom Bridge
$50

Starting bid

Thomas Kinkade authorized reprint with certificate. Estimated value of $75.

11. Diamond Art Set by Senior Center Member item
11. Diamond Art Set by Senior Center Member
$50

Starting bid

This diamond art lovingly completed by Deborah Svensson is ready for your frame and display in your home.

12. Fleece Blanket by Charlene Schwenk item
12. Fleece Blanket by Charlene Schwenk
$50

Starting bid

Ms. Schwenk has named this blanket, "The Strawberry Mouse Comes to Town". This blanket was lovingly made with 6 yards of fleece. Value of fabric is $60.

13. Golf Balls item
13. Golf Balls
$15

Starting bid

This auction is for 2 Dozen Polara Self‑Correcting Golf Balls (1 box labeled Blemish). Perfect for casual golfers or practice, get these performance-focused balls at a great value. Donated by Jeff Hill Estates.

14. Stationary Gift Set in a Decorative Postal Box item
14. Stationary Gift Set in a Decorative Postal Box
$25

Starting bid

A beautifully arranged decorative mailbox filled with stationery and writing accessories. Perfect as a hostess gift, office décor, or thoughtful present. Estimated retail value $80.

15. Gardening Supplies item
15. Gardening Supplies
$35

Starting bid

Rhea Master Gardener's have lovingly curated this gift set for our event. It includes many gardening essentials including a water hose, sprayer, gloves, and a hat. This is a perfect gift for yourself or someone you love just in time for spring! Estimated value $50

16. 2 Randy McGovern Nature Framed Prints item
16. 2 Randy McGovern Nature Framed Prints item
16. 2 Randy McGovern Nature Framed Prints
$50

Starting bid

A coordinated pair of framed wildlife art prints by Randy McGovern, featuring detailed underwater fish scenes, "Bluegills" and "Tree Dwellers". Matted and framed in matching wood frames, making them ideal for a den, office, cabin, or lake house décor. Display together as a striking set.

17. Ladies Golf Visor, Collage Memory Frame, and Candle item
17. Ladies Golf Visor, Collage Memory Frame, and Candle item
17. Ladies Golf Visor, Collage Memory Frame, and Candle
$30

Starting bid

Sign Solutions has provided this gift set that includes a ladies golf visor, picture frame, and candle. A wonderful gift for Mother’s Day or any special occasion.

18. Antique Framed Artwork item
18. Antique Framed Artwork item
18. Antique Framed Artwork
$50

Starting bid

A rustic antique framed print featuring a wagon scene in a solid wood frame. Valued at approximately $120–$140 Donated by Mr McClure at Morgan’s Furniture.

19. Farmer's Wife Recovery Basket item
19. Farmer's Wife Recovery Basket item
19. Farmer's Wife Recovery Basket
$50

Starting bid

Boofer Farm has provided a farmer's wife recovery basket with soft towels, Epsom salts, lotion and otherYardley relaxation essentials. Valued at $70

20. Joico Gift Set item
20. Joico Gift Set item
20. Joico Gift Set
$75

Starting bid

This gift set includes Joico Dream Blowout; Moroccan Oil Curl Cream; and Kenra Texturizing Taffy. Valued at $110

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!