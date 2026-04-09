Rhea Richland Senior Neighbors' Silent Auction, Merchandise and Decor

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Starting bid
This blanket was lovingly handmade by Dayton resident Crystal Minton. The retail value is estimated at $350.
Starting bid
This lovely basket contains the following Pioneer Woman branded items:
1 ice cream scoop
1 spatula
1 garlic press
measuring cups
5 piece utensil set
can opener
french fry cutter
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We appreciate La-Z-Boy's continued support. They provided this chair for our auction and the estimated retail cost is $650.
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This basket has a variety of lavender themed items including:
Rejoice in the Lord pocket calendar; 2 lavender calendars; lavender hand sanitizer; 2 bowls; shower cap and terry cloth; lip gloss; hair clip; flower pot; lavender laundry booster; stainless steel tumbler; sponge; lady speed stick; tooth brush
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Large variety of Paparazzi jewelry including bracelets; rings; necklaces; earrings; and hair barrettes.
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This is a lovely silver tray, set of goblets, and salt and pepper shaker. Beautiful for hosting guests and displaying in your home.
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See pictures for variety. 5-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Lot – including Lodge, Pioneer Woman, USA-Made. Estimated $80 value from Jeff Hill Estates.
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This Folk Art painting is a decorative seasonal item, perfect for Christmas or winter décor! Painted by Dee Groves.
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King-size quilt set including one quilt and two matching pillow shams. Blue floral pattern. Retail value unknown but estimated at $75.
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Thomas Kinkade authorized reprint with certificate. Estimated value of $75.
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This diamond art lovingly completed by Deborah Svensson is ready for your frame and display in your home.
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Ms. Schwenk has named this blanket, "The Strawberry Mouse Comes to Town". This blanket was lovingly made with 6 yards of fleece. Value of fabric is $60.
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This auction is for 2 Dozen Polara Self‑Correcting Golf Balls (1 box labeled Blemish). Perfect for casual golfers or practice, get these performance-focused balls at a great value. Donated by Jeff Hill Estates.
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A beautifully arranged decorative mailbox filled with stationery and writing accessories. Perfect as a hostess gift, office décor, or thoughtful present. Estimated retail value $80.
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Rhea Master Gardener's have lovingly curated this gift set for our event. It includes many gardening essentials including a water hose, sprayer, gloves, and a hat. This is a perfect gift for yourself or someone you love just in time for spring! Estimated value $50
Starting bid
A coordinated pair of framed wildlife art prints by Randy McGovern, featuring detailed underwater fish scenes, "Bluegills" and "Tree Dwellers". Matted and framed in matching wood frames, making them ideal for a den, office, cabin, or lake house décor. Display together as a striking set.
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Sign Solutions has provided this gift set that includes a ladies golf visor, picture frame, and candle. A wonderful gift for Mother’s Day or any special occasion.
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A rustic antique framed print featuring a wagon scene in a solid wood frame. Valued at approximately $120–$140 Donated by Mr McClure at Morgan’s Furniture.
Starting bid
Boofer Farm has provided a farmer's wife recovery basket with soft towels, Epsom salts, lotion and otherYardley relaxation essentials. Valued at $70
Starting bid
This gift set includes Joico Dream Blowout; Moroccan Oil Curl Cream; and Kenra Texturizing Taffy. Valued at $110
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