RHHS Varsity Dues 2025

New - Varsity player fee
$500

No expiration

RHHS Varsity Soccer team - Players fees
Returning - Varsity player fee
$400

No expiration

Sponsorship/Fundraiser - Remainder Player Fees
Free

No expiration

If you submitted a sponsorship or fundraised and need to pay the remainder player's balance. Step 1 - Add the remaining amount of your players' fee @ "Add a donation for RHHS Boys Soccer Booster donate button option" Step 2 - Select "Sponsorship - Remainder Player Fees" Step 3- When completing the buyer information add players' first and last names in the boxes. Step 4- Under the summary select the dropdown box @ "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!", click other, and type 0. Note: If you have any questions, please email me at [email protected]
