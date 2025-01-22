RHHS Varsity Dues 2025

If you submitted a sponsorship or fundraised and need to pay the remainder player's balance.
Step 1 - Add the remaining amount of your players' fee @ "Add a donation for RHHS Boys Soccer Booster donate button option"
Step 2 - Select "Sponsorship - Remainder Player Fees"
Step 3- When completing the buyer information add players' first and last names in the boxes.
Step 4- Under the summary select the dropdown box @ "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!", click other, and type 0.
Note: If you have any questions, please email me at [email protected]