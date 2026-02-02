Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome AVRO 504K Memorabilia Auction

Own a striking piece of Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome history. This large fabric rondel panel was removed from the fuselage of the Aerodrome’s beloved Avro 504K aircraft, a longtime favorite in our flying collection. Though not a World War I original, it is an authentic component from one of our operational historic aircraft, preserved exactly as it appeared during its years on display and in service.

The panel features the classic British roundel centered on the bold yellow and black checkerboard scheme that made this aircraft instantly recognizable to generations of Aerodrome visitors. Original paint, fabric texture, and natural wear are all clearly visible, including edge fraying, minor tears, and surface patina that reflect decades of real aviation use. This is not a typical reproduction—this is a genuine artifact that once flew as part of our living museum.

The Avro 504K remains one of the most fondly remembered aircraft in the Aerodrome fleet. This panel offers a rare opportunity to own a tangible piece of that legacy.

Dimensions: approximately 53" x 34"

A bold, graphic, museum-worthy display piece and a unique collectible for any aviation enthusiast.

Estimated Value: $1,000+