Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome AVRO 504K Memorabilia Auction

Own a striking piece of Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome history. This large fabric rondel panel was removed from the fuselage of the Aerodrome’s beloved Avro 504K aircraft, a longtime favorite in our flying collection. Though not a World War I original, it is an authentic component from one of our operational historic aircraft, preserved exactly as it appeared during its years on display and in service.
The panel features the classic British roundel centered on the bold yellow and black checkerboard scheme that made this aircraft instantly recognizable to generations of Aerodrome visitors. Original paint, fabric texture, and natural wear are all clearly visible, including edge fraying, minor tears, and surface patina that reflect decades of real aviation use. This is not a typical reproduction—this is a genuine artifact that once flew as part of our living museum.
The Avro 504K remains one of the most fondly remembered aircraft in the Aerodrome fleet. This panel offers a rare opportunity to own a tangible piece of that legacy.
Dimensions: approximately 53" x 34"
A bold, graphic, museum-worthy display piece and a unique collectible for any aviation enthusiast.
Estimated Value: $1,000+
A truly remarkable opportunity—this is an entire fabric side panel from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s Avro 504K aircraft, removed intact as part of preservation work. This full-length piece represents the complete outer surface of one side of the fuselage, exactly as it appeared during the aircraft’s active years in our flying collection.
While not a World War I original, this panel is an authentic component from that operational aircraft—an artifact that genuinely flew, was maintained, and was seen by generations of visitors.
The panel retains its original paint scheme, fabric texture, stitching, and natural wear. Surface patina, small tears, and age marks reflect honest use and history, making this an extraordinary display piece with unmistakable character. Few opportunities exist to acquire such a large, complete element from a historic aircraft.
Dimensions: full fuselage side, removed as one continuous section
This is far more than a souvenir—it is a museum-scale artifact and a dramatic centerpiece for any serious aviation collection.
Estimated Value: $2500+
An authentic section of fabric removed from the rudder of the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s Avro 504K aircraft. This large, highly graphic panel displays the distinctive French tricolor markings and aircraft identification number “2939,” exactly as it appeared during the aircraft’s active years in our flying collection.
While not a World War I original, this is a genuine component from the Aerodrome’s operational Avro 504K, an aircraft that thrilled audiences in weekend air shows for decades. The fabric retains its original paint, surface texture, and natural patina, with honest wear and age consistent with long-term use on a working historic airplane.
The bold blue, white, and red colors, combined with the large hand-painted numbers, make this a striking and instantly recognizable display piece. Edge wear, minor tears, and mounting traces further reflect its authentic history and provenance.
This is not a reproduction—it is a real artifact that once flew as part of the Aerodrome’s living museum.
Dimensions: approximately [insert measurements if available]
A rare opportunity to own a dramatic, one-of-a-kind piece of Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome aviation history. Estimated Value: $800+
An extraordinary display created from an authentic section of fuselage fabric from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s Avro 504K. This large framed panel prominently features the original hand-painted marking “Built by Morgan & Co. Ltd.” set against the aircraft’s iconic yellow and black checkerboard finish.
This piece represents a rare and highly visual element of the aircraft’s identity, preserved exactly as it appeared during its years in service. The fabric retains its original paint, texture, and honest wear—including small tears and patina—providing tangible evidence of decades of real use on a working historic airplane.
Beautifully framed and measuring an impressive 24" x 36", this is a bold and dramatic artifact that makes a powerful statement on any wall—perfect for collectors, aviation enthusiasts, or as a centerpiece display.
Though not a World War I original, it is a genuine component from the Aerodrome’s beloved Avro 504K, which thrilled audiences as an active air show performer for many years. Estimated Value: $700+
A distinctive framed artifact from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s Avro 504K aircraft. This display features an authentic section of original fuselage fabric bearing the aircraft’s registration number “N4929,” preserved and professionally framed for presentation.
The panel showcases the bold yellow and black checkerboard paint scheme that made the Aerodrome’s Avro instantly recognizable to visitors and air show fans. Mounted alongside the fabric is an illustrated information card detailing the Avro 504K’s history and specifications, creating a complete and attractive historical display.
While not a World War I original, this is a genuine piece of fabric from the Aerodrome’s operational aircraft, which served as an active flyer in air shows for many years. Natural wear, surface texture, and age marks reflect its authentic use and provenance.
Frame Size: approximately 18" x 24"
A unique, ready-to-hang artifact that brings together aviation art and real aircraft history.
Estimated Value: $500+
