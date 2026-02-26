Rhino Topgolf Family Fun Tournament

About this event
Golf Tournament Entry and Buffet Brunch
(Early bird - First 50 Players)
Buffet Brunch ONLY
Buffet Brunch ONLY
For those of you who want a full bay to yourselves. This includes 6 player spots in the tournament with included brunch.
The Friends & Family Sponsor level is a meaningful way to support the young athletes of the Twelve Bridges Jr. Rhinos and help strengthen the community that surrounds them.
Your yearlong support helps provide equipment, scholarships, and program resources that ensure every player has the opportunity to participate, grow, and succeed in a positive environment built on teamwork, leadership, and character. Every contribution helps create opportunities for athletes to learn lessons that extend far beyond the field.
Together, friends, families, and supporters make it possible for the Jr. Rhinos to continue developing confident athletes and strong future leaders.
