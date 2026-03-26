Rhinory Foundation 2026 Gala: The Art of Saving Rhinos

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About this event
Exclusive recognition as the driving force behind the gala, including prominent logo placement at the event, acknowledgment in marketing materials and campaigns, logo placement in the event program & website, and VIP tickets for 8 guests.
Significant visibility and recognition throughout the event, with prominent logo placement, acknowledgment in marketing materials and campaigns, logo placement in the event program & website, and tickets for 6 guests.
Recognized as a valued supporter with logo placement in the event program and website, tickets for 4 guests.
Reserved seating for 2 guests, along with recognition in the event program.
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