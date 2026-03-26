Rhinory Foundation

Hosted by

Rhinory Foundation

About this event

Rhinory Foundation 2026 Gala: The Art of Saving Rhinos

13112 US-290

Fredericksburg, TX 78624, USA

General Admission
$195
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive recognition as the driving force behind the gala, including prominent logo placement at the event, acknowledgment in marketing materials and campaigns, logo placement in the event program & website, and VIP tickets for 8 guests.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Significant visibility and recognition throughout the event, with prominent logo placement, acknowledgment in marketing materials and campaigns, logo placement in the event program & website, and tickets for 6 guests.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognized as a valued supporter with logo placement in the event program and website, tickets for 4 guests.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Reserved seating for 2 guests, along with recognition in the event program.

Add a donation for Rhinory Foundation

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