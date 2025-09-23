Rhinory Foundation: Ian Turner Lot / Donation

Your Bespoke Experience Includes:

Six-night stay at Pelican House

Exclusive use of the entire cottage with catering and full staff, including a housekeeper, kitchen assistant, groundskeeper, night watchman, and guide.

Private safari vehicle for five days of game drives including pickup from the Kamok airstrip or OPC gate.

Unique dining experiences such as breakfast in the bush or evening sundowners on the private veranda.

A curated itinerary, featuring:

•

A meeting with the last two northern white rhinos

•

A visit with Baraka, the blind black rhino

•

Rhino tracking in the wild alongside an expert ranger

•

An interactive experience with our K9 anti-poaching unit



