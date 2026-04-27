RHLL Parent Party Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
At Event or RHLL Snack Shack
Starting bid
7/10/26 @ 7:10pm Dodgers vs D'backs! 4 field level seats(section 27) to Dodger game + preferred parking. Electronic tix will be transferred through MLB Ballpark App. Value $750. Donated by Harbor Industrial.
Starting bid
6/5/2026 @ 7:10pm Dodgers vs Angels! 4 field level seats(section 27) to Dodger game + preferred parking. Electronic tix will be transferred through MLB Ballpark App. Value $750. Donated by Harbor Industrial.
Starting bid
Experience Kings hockey live—
4 great seats in section 116 row 11, for the upcoming season, valued at $700! Date to be determined. Electronic tickets will be transferred through AXS app. Donated by Hawke Family & Quality Refrigeration.
Starting bid
The Ultimate Little League Upgrade
A lifetime pass. Zero snack shack shifts. EVER!. $250 per snack shack shift adds up fast… Value PRICELESS
Starting bid
Be the first to shop the new 2027 season merch and use the $100 gift certificate towards your purchase. Absolutely no waiting in line on opening day, pre access to all the sizes and styles.
Starting bid
1 week, 4-6 year olds, half day camp. Valued at $249. Donated by Dan Spring.
Starting bid
Action shot photoshoot with Danielle Martinez for one player. 10-15 Shots. Value $100. Donated by Danielle Martinez.
Starting bid
$360 Gift Card to Lamppost Pizza! Donated by Mizell Family.
Starting bid
A private pizza party space at MOM SAID YES, 4 pizzas, 1 salad, a pitcher of beer for 1 team. Donated by Justin & Barbara Ulrich
Starting bid
$100 Mickey's, $100 Vida, $100 Salt & Pearl, and merch. Donated by Mickey Mance.
Starting bid
$50 Gaetanos, $50 Piccini, $50 Bettolino, $25 Wild Roots. Donated by Giuliano & Liguore Family.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Neptunes! plus 2 hats. Donated by Neptunes.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card & tote bag to Lunada Creamery. Donated by Lunada Creamery.
Starting bid
$100 to Kelly's Korner. Donated by the Mogford Family.
Starting bid
3 months unlimited for 2 family members, valued at $2,800. Donated by The Gracie Family.
Starting bid
First month payment for Renegades Baseball, game jersey and hat included! Valued at $300. Donated by Renegades, The Haus Brothers.
Starting bid
Reserved VIP parking spot on the busiest day of the season!
Starting bid
A curated collection of all your favorites from the PV Promenade Mall! Karate Academy 1 month lessons, Level up Bowl 1 hr/6 ppl, Clio Spa & Nails Pedicure, ZenesisX 2hrs of Gaming, $40 Good Stuff, and Urban Youth Park Camp Session Voucher.
Starting bid
Islands Gift Card - $60 & Stonefire Grill Gift Card $50.
Starting bid
3 Diff Sunglasses, Nani Jewelry: earrings, 2 bracelets, 1 necklace, and travel case, eye masks, hair clips, and Felix Hair Salon R&co hair products. Value at over $500. Donated by Diff, Bree Mance(Nani), Felix Hair Salon.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!