Hosted by

Rolling Hills Little League

About this event

Sales closed

RHLL Parent Party Silent Auction

Pick-up location

At Event or RHLL Snack Shack

DODGER TICKETS + parking 7/10/26 @ 7:10pm item
DODGER TICKETS + parking 7/10/26 @ 7:10pm
$300

Starting bid

7/10/26 @ 7:10pm Dodgers vs D'backs! 4 field level seats(section 27) to Dodger game + preferred parking. Electronic tix will be transferred through MLB Ballpark App. Value $750. Donated by Harbor Industrial.

DODGER TICKETS + parking 6/5/2026 @ 7:10pm item
DODGER TICKETS + parking 6/5/2026 @ 7:10pm
$300

Starting bid

6/5/2026 @ 7:10pm Dodgers vs Angels! 4 field level seats(section 27) to Dodger game + preferred parking. Electronic tix will be transferred through MLB Ballpark App. Value $750. Donated by Harbor Industrial.

4 LA KING TICKETS + parking item
4 LA KING TICKETS + parking
$300

Starting bid

Experience Kings hockey live—
4 great seats in section 116 row 11, for the upcoming season, valued at $700! Date to be determined. Electronic tickets will be transferred through AXS app. Donated by Hawke Family & Quality Refrigeration.

NEVER Work the Snack Shack Again! item
NEVER Work the Snack Shack Again!
$1,000

Starting bid

The Ultimate Little League Upgrade
A lifetime pass. Zero snack shack shifts. EVER!. $250 per snack shack shift adds up fast… Value PRICELESS

2027 Merch Drop - Gift Certificate and First Chance item
2027 Merch Drop - Gift Certificate and First Chance
$50

Starting bid

Be the first to shop the new 2027 season merch and use the $100 gift certificate towards your purchase. Absolutely no waiting in line on opening day, pre access to all the sizes and styles.

Baseball Camp - Spring Training Sports item
Baseball Camp - Spring Training Sports
$100

Starting bid

1 week, 4-6 year olds, half day camp. Valued at $249. Donated by Dan Spring.

Sports Action Photos - Danielle Martinez Photography item
Sports Action Photos - Danielle Martinez Photography
$50

Starting bid

Action shot photoshoot with Danielle Martinez for one player. 10-15 Shots. Value $100. Donated by Danielle Martinez.

Lamppost Pizza $360 item
Lamppost Pizza $360
$75

Starting bid

$360 Gift Card to Lamppost Pizza! Donated by Mizell Family.

Team Pizza Party item
Team Pizza Party
$100

Starting bid

A private pizza party space at MOM SAID YES, 4 pizzas, 1 salad, a pitcher of beer for 1 team. Donated by Justin & Barbara Ulrich

Mickey's, Vida, and Salt & Pearl item
Mickey's, Vida, and Salt & Pearl
$100

Starting bid

$100 Mickey's, $100 Vida, $100 Salt & Pearl, and merch. Donated by Mickey Mance.

Gaetanos, Piccini, Bettolino, and Wild Roots item
Gaetanos, Piccini, Bettolino, and Wild Roots
$75

Starting bid

$50 Gaetanos, $50 Piccini, $50 Bettolino, $25 Wild Roots. Donated by Giuliano & Liguore Family.

$50 Neptunes Frozen Yogurt w/ Hats item
$50 Neptunes Frozen Yogurt w/ Hats
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Neptunes! plus 2 hats. Donated by Neptunes.

Lunada Creamery $100 item
Lunada Creamery $100
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card & tote bag to Lunada Creamery. Donated by Lunada Creamery.

Kelly's Korner item
Kelly's Korner
$50

Starting bid

$100 to Kelly's Korner. Donated by the Mogford Family.

Gracie University item
Gracie University
$500

Starting bid

3 months unlimited for 2 family members, valued at $2,800. Donated by The Gracie Family.

Renegades Baseball Registration, Jersey, and Hat item
Renegades Baseball Registration, Jersey, and Hat
$100

Starting bid

First month payment for Renegades Baseball, game jersey and hat included! Valued at $300. Donated by Renegades, The Haus Brothers.

OPENING DAY - VIP Parking Spot item
OPENING DAY - VIP Parking Spot
$100

Starting bid

Reserved VIP parking spot on the busiest day of the season!

PV Mall Gift Basket item
PV Mall Gift Basket
$200

Starting bid

A curated collection of all your favorites from the PV Promenade Mall! Karate Academy 1 month lessons, Level up Bowl 1 hr/6 ppl, Clio Spa & Nails Pedicure, ZenesisX 2hrs of Gaming, $40 Good Stuff, and Urban Youth Park Camp Session Voucher.

Islands & Stonefire Grill item
Islands & Stonefire Grill
$50

Starting bid

Islands Gift Card - $60 & Stonefire Grill Gift Card $50.

Beauty Gift Basket item
Beauty Gift Basket
$200

Starting bid

3 Diff Sunglasses, Nani Jewelry: earrings, 2 bracelets, 1 necklace, and travel case, eye masks, hair clips, and Felix Hair Salon R&co hair products. Value at over $500. Donated by Diff, Bree Mance(Nani), Felix Hair Salon.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!