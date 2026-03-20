2026 Ride for Hope & Healing

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Bethlehem, PA 18017
Adult age 18+ Fundraising Minimum is $300 and this minimum must be met prior to picking up your packet on the day of the event.
2 person minimum per team. You will start a team or join a team during the registration process.
$50 Registration Fee per team member and $500 Fundraising Minimum per team member- Team up with your favorite fellow riders to make a bigger impact!
Youth - ages 8-17, (no fundraising minimum)
Adult or youth event fundraiser with no fundraising minimum. Receive your own event fundraising page and join in the event day activities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!