Restoring Hope Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Restoring Hope Ministries Inc

About this event

2026 Ride for Hope & Healing

Bicentennial Park 5450 Liberto Lane

Bethlehem, PA 18017

Adult Individual Rider - Early Bird Special!
$50
Available until Jul 11

Adult age 18+ Fundraising Minimum is $300 and this minimum must be met prior to picking up your packet on the day of the event.

Adult Team Rider
$50

2 person minimum per team. You will start a team or join a team during the registration process.


$50 Registration Fee per team member and $500 Fundraising Minimum per team member- Team up with your favorite fellow riders to make a bigger impact!

Youth Rider
$25

Youth - ages 8-17, (no fundraising minimum)

Fundraising Participant (Non-Rider)
Free

Adult or youth event fundraiser with no fundraising minimum. Receive your own event fundraising page and join in the event day activities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!