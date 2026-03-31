Rho Sigma Foundation

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Rho Sigma Foundation

About this event

Rho Sigma Chapter 90th Anniversary Tea

33204 Maple Ln Dr

Sterling Heights, MI 48312, USA

Admission Ticket
$50
Commemorative Ad Outside Back Cover
$250

Based on an 8 1/2 X 11 page.

 https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA

please complete your information through this google docs link.

Commemorative Ad Inside Back Page
$200

Based on 8 1/2 x 11 page size

 https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA

please complete the information in the above google doc link

Commemorative Ad Inside Front Cover
$200

Based on 8 1/2 x 11 page size

 https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA

please complete the information in the above google doc link

Commemorative Full Page Ad
$150

Based on 8 1/2 x 11 page size

 https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA

please complete the information in the above google doc link

Commemorative Half Page Ad
$80

Based on 8 1/2 x 11 Full page size

 https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA

please complete the information in the above google doc link

Commemorative Quarter Page Ad
$50

Based on 8 1/2 x 11 Full page size

 https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA

please complete the information in the above google doc link

Commemorative Business Card Ad
$25

Based on 8 1/2 x 11 Full page size

 https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA

please complete the information in the above google doc link

Commemorative Head Shot Placement
$25

Based on 8 1/2 x 11 Full page size

 https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA

please complete the information in the above google doc link

Commemorative journal Half Page Ad
$80
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