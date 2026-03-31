Rho Sigma Chapter 90th Anniversary Tea

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Based on an 8 1/2 X 11 page.
https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA
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Based on 8 1/2 x 11 page size
https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA
please complete the information in the above google doc link
Based on 8 1/2 x 11 page size
https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA
please complete the information in the above google doc link
Based on 8 1/2 x 11 page size
https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA
please complete the information in the above google doc link
Based on 8 1/2 x 11 Full page size
https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA
please complete the information in the above google doc link
Based on 8 1/2 x 11 Full page size
https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA
please complete the information in the above google doc link
Based on 8 1/2 x 11 Full page size
https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA
please complete the information in the above google doc link
Based on 8 1/2 x 11 Full page size
https://forms.gle/uFyfopha4KNtuxpYA
please complete the information in the above google doc link
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