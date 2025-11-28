A Night of Glamour & Giving : Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Indulge in a full restorative head spa experience designed to rejuvenate your scalp, hair, and senses. This luxury service combines advanced scalp care with total relaxation for a transformative salon session.
Enjoy a premium selection including:
Men’s Headspa
Mud Mask
-invigorating steam scalp detox tonic scalp detoxing procedure
-deep cleansing hydration poo (50 min MASSAGE)
-scalp and neck massage
-jelly facial mask
-customized hydration treatment
Bonus:
You’ll also receive a personalized full salon regimen, tailored to your hair’s needs, delivered directly to your email — plus the stylist’s Natural Hair Care e-Book for continued results at home.
A $500 beauty retreat designed to pamper, restore, and elevate your crown.
Starting bid
Chef Kandy Rucker’s Meal Prep Experience
&
Personal Training Sessions from Just Get Fit
????
Starting bid
This travel-ready bundle is the perfect mix of luxury, convenience, and relaxation — whether you're jet-setting for business or escaping for a weekend getaway.
Includes:
A chic and practical bundle for the traveler who loves convenience with a dash of luxury. Perfect for gifting… or keeping for yourself.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to gourmet dessert perfection with this delightful Catered Cakes gift set.
This package includes a $75 gift card toward any dessert service by Chef Kevin, a festive holiday mixing bowl, and a custom hand-painted dough bowl—perfect for holiday baking, entertaining, or elevating your kitchen décor.
A sweet blend of style, flavor, and craftsmanship that every dessert lover will adore.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to gourmet dessert perfection with this delightful Catered Cakes gift set.
This package includes a $100 gift card toward any dessert service by Chef Kevin, a Holiday Baking set, and a custom hand-painted dough bowl—perfect for holiday baking, entertaining, or elevating your kitchen décor.
A sweet blend of style, flavor, and craftsmanship that every dessert lover will adore.
Starting bid
Everyone has a unique story worth sharing. Whether it's celebratory, familial, or romantic, Nicole Brooks of Photovation Elite invites you to embark on a journey with her mixed-media fine art portraits. These exquisite creations seamlessly blend dramatic artistry with meticulous handcrafted finishing, resulting in heirloom-quality pieces that redefine the essence of portraiture.
What's Included:
• Fine Art Mastery: A fusion of fine art painting and embellished photography ensures each portrait is a masterpiece, capturing the essence of you and your story.
• Personalized Consultation: Your gift card includes a consultation with Nicole, where you'll collaborate to select wardrobe, style, and composition. This ensures a perfectly customized image that harmonizes with your aesthetics and the narrative you wish to convey.
• Complimentary Studio Session: Enjoy a complimentary studio session (a $250 value) with your choice of family, children, high school senior, or couple.
• Stunning Wall Art: Your gift card can be used towards the purchase of a wall portrait that is guaranteed to complement the room where it will be displayed, adding a touch of elegance to your home decor while also serving as a beautiful narrative piece.
Let Photovation Elite transform your cherished moments into a timeless family heirloom that will be treasured for generations, beautifully capturing your unique story as a work of art!
Details and Restrictions:
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a day surrounded by breathtaking beauty at the iconic Atlanta Botanical Garden. Perfect for families, couples, or friends, these four General Admission tickets offer a chance to experience one of Georgia’s most beloved attractions.
Your visit includes:
Whether you're seeking a peaceful escape, a fun family outing, or a picturesque date day, the Atlanta Botanical Garden delivers an unforgettable blend of nature, art, and serenity.
A gift that blooms long after the visit. 🌿✨
Starting bid
Score a true collector’s item! This authenticated, autographed photograph of Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons quarterback, is a must-have for any Falcons fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast. Professionally signed and certified, this piece is perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave.
A high-value keepsake celebrating one of Atlanta’s rising stars. 🏈🔥
Starting bid
Set the tone for the perfect night in with this premium Man Cave basket designed for comfort, style, and a smooth pour. Whether it’s a personal treat or the ideal gift for someone who deserves a break, this set has everything needed to unwind in true gentleman fashion.
Basket Includes:
🥃 Uncle Nearest Whiskey
A celebrated, award-winning whiskey known for its rich flavor and smooth finish—ideal for sipping neat or crafting the perfect cocktail.
👖 Cozy Lounging Pants
Ultra-soft and relaxed, perfect for kicking back after a long day.
🥿 Comfort Slippers
Warm, cushioned slippers that make every step feel like luxury.
🥃 Whiskey Glass Kit
A stylish set complete with premium glassware for elevating the home-bar experience.
With comfort, craftsmanship, and a touch of indulgence, this Man Cave basket is the ultimate recipe for relaxation.
Starting bid
At Expedia Group, travel isn’t just about getting from one place to another — it’s a gateway to connection, culture, and discovery. Our mission is to power global travel for everyone, everywhere, and to make the world more accessible and inclusive for all travelers.
This specially curated basket brings a taste of that spirit right to your home while helping you plan your next adventure.
Basket Includes:
🍷 Two Bottles of Wine
Perfect for relaxing, celebrating, or dreaming up your next getaway.
🍾 Set of 4 Stemless Wine Stoppers
Keeps every pour fresh and stylish.
🧀 Set of 4 Cheese Knives
Ideal for building the perfect charcuterie board.
🧀 Cheese & Crackers
A ready-made tasting moment to enjoy with your wine.
✈️ $200 Expedia Travel Voucher
Use toward hotels, flights, vacations, and more as you explore the world your way.
Whether you’re planning a family trip, a romantic escape, or the journey of a lifetime, this Expedia basket inspires adventure while delivering comfort and elegance right at home.
Starting bid
Showcase your poodle pride with this beautifully curated Sigma Gamma Rho basket filled with stylish essentials for any Rhoyal woman. Perfect for chapter events, conferences, or everyday flair.
Basket Includes:
👜 Cloth SGRho Grocery Tote
Durable, reusable, and perfect for groceries, errands, or light travel—styled with SGRho pride.
👕 XL SGRho T-Shirt
Comfortable, vibrant, and ready for any soror event.
💙💛 Gold & Blue Bracelet
A chic accessory that adds a touch of Rhoyal elegance to any outfit.
🎒 Clear Stadium-Approved Bag
Perfect for games, conferences, and events that require transparent bags.
👛 SGRho Wallet
Compact, stylish, and branded with that unmistakable Rhoyal charm.
🥤 Insulated Cup
Keeps your drinks hot or cold while representing the Pretty Poodle spirit.
This basket is the ultimate blend of style, function, and sisterly pride — a must-have for any dedicated SGRho!
Starting bid
Cheer on the Atlanta Hawks with two incredible seats in Section 112, Row R — offering an unbeatable view of the action! Catch every play up close as the Hawks take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
Game Details:
A perfect night out for sports lovers, families, or anyone who wants to experience NBA excitement live at State Farm Arena. Sponsored by TravelWithKaye.
Get ready for big energy, big plays, and a big win! 🏀🔥
Starting bid
Experience NBA action live with two fantastic seats in Section 101, Row Q — perfectly positioned for an electric view of the court as the Hawks take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
Game Details:
A premium game-night experience brought to you by TravelWithKaye. Perfect for fans, date night, or an unforgettable outing with a friend!
Get ready for high-flying dunks, fast breaks, and nonstop energy. 🏀🔥
