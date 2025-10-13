RHS Band Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Included Vera Bradley Sunglasses Navasota in Bubbly Flowers Blue 52-19-140 and matching case, Vera Bradley Large Cosmetic Bag in Bossanova Red, Northwest 77th Branded Stanley Cup. $50 nail certificate for The Nail Boutique and 25-$250 facial vouchers for Serenity Esthetics.
Donated by EyeSite, The Nail Boutique and Serenity Spas
Value- $6,400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Included 4 Sky force game passes, $10 Casey’s gift card and $200 Billion Chevrolets Gift certificates (can be used for service/detailing)
Donated by SkyForce, Billion Chevrolet and anonymous donor
Value $310
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes Unique Harley Davidson banded wine hard case, wine opener and two engraved glasses, $50 certificate to The Nail Boutique, 25- $250 facial vouchers for Serenity Esthetics
Donated anonymous donor, The Nail Boutique, Serenity Springs
Value $6,350
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Relax with your cozy blanket and snacks after a relaxing massage. Basket is filled with 24 ounces water bottle, jelly beans, popcorn, pretzels, cozy blue dog blanket, 30 minute massage, and 1 week infrared sauna certificates.
Donated by Relax on Your Time
Value $300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes One night stay at Grand Falls Casino and spa Sunday-Thursday stay, $100 Scheels gift card.
Donated by Grand Falls and Scheels
Value $300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes 2- Great Bear Tubing vouchers for 25/26 season, $25 Mary’s Mountain cookies gift card, 8- 60 minute sky zone passes.
Donated by Great Bear, Mary’s Mountain Cookies, Sky Zone
Value $360
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes 12 Universal tickets for Thunder Road, 6- 605 Ninja Open Gym passes, $10 gift certificate for Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, 1- be our guest Chick-fil-a kids meal, Papa Murphy’s super cool kid mini Murphy pizza kit.
Donated by anonymous donor, thunder road, 605 Ninja, Eileen’s Cookies
Value $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One of a kind experience for Sioux Falls Stampede Game on December 28th, 2025 4:05pm. This includes 8 LOGE box tickets and 2 VIP tickets. The RHS BPA is also donating restaurant gift card. Place to be announced closer to auction end.
Donated by 1st Interstate Bank, BPA
Value- priceless
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ever wanted to hang out with the directors? Ask them a million questions okay maybe don’t do that… now’s your chance! Team up with friends and bid! They had so much fun hanging out with last year’s winners.
Location and date to be determined by winners/directors schedules. Decker would contact you directly to set up time/place.
Value priceless
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing