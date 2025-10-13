RHS Band Silent Auction

Included Vera Bradley Sunglasses Navasota in Bubbly Flowers Blue 52-19-140 and matching case, Vera Bradley Large Cosmetic Bag in Bossanova Red, Northwest 77th Branded Stanley Cup. $50 nail certificate for The Nail Boutique and 25-$250 facial vouchers for Serenity Esthetics.





Donated by EyeSite, The Nail Boutique and Serenity Spas





Value- $6,400