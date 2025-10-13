RHS Band Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

6600 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106, USA

Moms Favorite’s Package
$50

Included Vera Bradley Sunglasses Navasota in Bubbly Flowers Blue 52-19-140 and matching case, Vera Bradley Large Cosmetic Bag in Bossanova Red, Northwest 77th Branded Stanley Cup. $50 nail certificate for The Nail Boutique and 25-$250 facial vouchers for Serenity Esthetics.


Donated by EyeSite, The Nail Boutique and Serenity Spas


Value- $6,400

Dad’s Favorite’s Package
$50

Included 4 Sky force game passes, $10 Casey’s gift card and $200 Billion Chevrolets Gift certificates (can be used for service/detailing)


Donated by SkyForce, Billion Chevrolet and anonymous donor


Value $310

Treat Yourself
$50

Includes Unique Harley Davidson banded wine hard case, wine opener and two engraved glasses, $50 certificate to The Nail Boutique, 25- $250 facial vouchers for Serenity Esthetics


Donated anonymous donor, The Nail Boutique, Serenity Springs


Value $6,350

Relax on Your Time basket item
Relax on Your Time basket
$50

Relax with your cozy blanket and snacks after a relaxing massage. Basket is filled with 24 ounces water bottle, jelly beans, popcorn, pretzels, cozy blue dog blanket, 30 minute massage, and 1 week infrared sauna certificates.


Donated by Relax on Your Time


Value $300

Night Out item
Night Out
$50

Includes One night stay at Grand Falls Casino and spa Sunday-Thursday stay, $100 Scheels gift card.


Donated by Grand Falls and Scheels


Value $300

Kids WinterWonderland item
Kids WinterWonderland
$50

Includes 2- Great Bear Tubing vouchers for 25/26 season, $25 Mary’s Mountain cookies gift card, 8- 60 minute sky zone passes.


Donated by Great Bear, Mary’s Mountain Cookies, Sky Zone


Value $360

Kids Thunder Package item
Kids Thunder Package
$50

Includes 12 Universal tickets for Thunder Road, 6- 605 Ninja Open Gym passes, $10 gift certificate for Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, 1- be our guest Chick-fil-a kids meal, Papa Murphy’s super cool kid mini Murphy pizza kit.


Donated by anonymous donor, thunder road, 605 Ninja, Eileen’s Cookies


Value $200

Hockey Night Out item
Hockey Night Out
$50

One of a kind experience for Sioux Falls Stampede Game on December 28th, 2025 4:05pm. This includes 8 LOGE box tickets and 2 VIP tickets. The RHS BPA is also donating restaurant gift card. Place to be announced closer to auction end.


Donated by 1st Interstate Bank, BPA


Value- priceless

Dinner with the Directors item
Dinner with the Directors
$50

Ever wanted to hang out with the directors? Ask them a million questions okay maybe don’t do that… now’s your chance! Team up with friends and bid! They had so much fun hanging out with last year’s winners.

Location and date to be determined by winners/directors schedules. Decker would contact you directly to set up time/place.


Value priceless

