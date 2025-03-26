RHS Senior Class shop

Celebrate Your Senior with a Yard Sign!
Show your pride with a graduation yard sign for your RHS Senior!
🎓 Limited quantity – first come, first serve
📍 Pick-up at RHS front office (or add delivery option below) Yard signs will be distributed at RHS May 5-9th. Pick up available after school every day that week (2:15-2:50pm).
Don’t wait—grab yours before they’re gone!
**Optional** Delivery of Yard Sign
$5
Want to keep the sign a surprise or skip the pickup hassle? Choose this option to have your Senior’s yard sign delivered directly to your front yard!
Grad Party Ticket
$10
RHS Grad Party
🎉 May 19th, 7:30–11:30 PM
📍 Old Idaho Penitentiary
Celebrate graduation night with an unforgettable party just for the Class of 2025!
We’re collecting a small registration fee to hold your spot. All funds will go toward awesome prizes for every RHS senior who attends.
Snacks will be served, but make sure to eat dinner beforehand.
Don’t miss this final night to celebrate with your class in a truly unique location!
Please provide any allergies (including latex) or dietary restrictions!
Sunset Dinner Reservation
Free
Seniors began the year with a sunrise—now we’ll close it with a sunset. Reserve your Senior's spot for a free Olive Garden dinner to celebrate the Class of 2025. Bring a blanket to lounge, enjoy a spot on the grass, or sit at a picnic table.
📅 May 16th, 4:30–9pm/sunset (immediately following Grad Rehearsal)
📍 Julius M Kleiner Park, Shelter A1 (this is the large one near the entrance)
Please reserve your spot to ensure enough food is ordered!
Please provide any dietary restrictions!
Donate a Yard Sign - $10
$10
Help us make sure every senior feels celebrated! Your $10 donation will go toward providing a yard sign for a student who may not otherwise receive one. Let’s show every member of the Class of 2025 how proud we are!
Donate a gift card for the Grad Party! $10
$10
Want to make a senior’s night? Gift cards are awesome raffle prizes and are always a hit with grads! Whether it's $10 or $20, any amount helps us add excitement and reward our students throughout the night. We will purchase the gift cards on your behalf, using your donation. Thank you for helping us make this celebration extra special!
Donate a gift card for the Grad Party! $20
$20
Want to make a senior’s night? Gift cards are awesome raffle prizes and are always a hit with grads! Whether it's $10 or $20, any amount helps us add excitement and reward our students throughout the night. We will purchase the gift cards on your behalf, using your donation. Thank you for helping us make this celebration extra special!
Donate an item for the Grad Party! - Case of water bottles
$10
We’re working hard to plan an unforgettable celebration for the Class of 2025, but we could use a little extra help to make it happen! If you're able, please consider donating toward specific party essentials — like water bottles, snacks, fun games, or even something bigger like an inflatable.
Your support goes a long way in helping us create a safe night full of fun, connection, and lasting memories for our grads. Thank you so much for being part of their send-off!
Donate an item for the Grad Party! - Snacks from Costco
$20
We’re working hard to plan an unforgettable celebration for the Class of 2025, but we could use a little extra help to make it happen! If you're able, please consider donating toward specific party essentials — like water bottles, snacks, fun games, or even something bigger like an inflatable.
Your support goes a long way in helping us create a safe night full of fun, connection, and lasting memories for our grads. Thank you so much for being part of their send-off!
Donate an item for the Grad Party! - Fun Games
$50
We’re working hard to plan an unforgettable celebration for the Class of 2025, but we could use a little extra help to make it happen! If you're able, please consider donating toward specific party essentials — like water bottles, snacks, fun games, or even something bigger like an inflatable.
Your support goes a long way in helping us create a safe night full of fun, connection, and lasting memories for our grads. Thank you so much for being part of their send-off!
Donate an item for the Grad Party! - Inflatable
$100
We’re working hard to plan an unforgettable celebration for the Class of 2025, but we could use a little extra help to make it happen! If you're able, please consider donating toward specific party essentials — like water bottles, snacks, fun games, or even something bigger like an inflatable.
Your support goes a long way in helping us create a safe night full of fun, connection, and lasting memories for our grads. Thank you so much for being part of their send-off!
