Royal Line Dance Boosters

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Royal Line Dance Boosters

About this shop

RHS Dance Dept. 2026

Dance I-IV Class Fee item
Dance I-IV Class Fee item
Dance I-IV Class Fee
$25

**Required class fee for all dance class students. **Half Sole Sizing: Medium (Size 5-7), Large (7.5-8.5), XL (Size 9-11), XXL (Size 11.5-13)

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Dance for Athletes Class Fee item
Dance for Athletes Class Fee
$15

**Required class supply fee for all dance for athletes students.

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HOCO Parade Shirt item
HOCO Parade Shirt
$11

All Dance Class students have the opportunity to participate in the RHS Homecoming Parade on Monday, Sept. 14th if desired. Purchasing a shirt is optional and not required for participation in the parade. *HOCO shirt orders close Sept. 2nd!

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Replacement Half Soles item
Replacement Half Soles
$15

Lost or damaged your half soles? Order replacements here! **Half Sole Sizing: Medium (Size 5-7), Large (7.5-8.5), XL (Size 9-11), XXL (Size 11.5-13)

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Replacement Dance Dept. Shirt item
Replacement Dance Dept. Shirt
$12

Lost or damaged your class shirt? Order a replacement here!

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