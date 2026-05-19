RHS Dance Dept. 2026

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**Required class fee for all dance class students. **Half Sole Sizing: Medium (Size 5-7), Large (7.5-8.5), XL (Size 9-11), XXL (Size 11.5-13)
**Required class supply fee for all dance for athletes students.
All Dance Class students have the opportunity to participate in the RHS Homecoming Parade on Monday, Sept. 14th if desired. Purchasing a shirt is optional and not required for participation in the parade. *HOCO shirt orders close Sept. 2nd!
Lost or damaged your half soles? Order replacements here! **Half Sole Sizing: Medium (Size 5-7), Large (7.5-8.5), XL (Size 9-11), XXL (Size 11.5-13)
Lost or damaged your class shirt? Order a replacement here!
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