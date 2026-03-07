RHS Dance Spring Show 2026

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About this event
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Early entry donations will be accepted until Thursday, 4/9 at 2:00 PM. Minimum donation for early entry into the gym at 6:30 PM is $15 per person. Donations are not limited. Saving seats for general admission spectators is NOT permitted. Spectators who do not participate in reserved seating will be allowed entry at 6:45 PM on a first come first serve basis at the door.
General Admission to the show is $10. Doors will open for GA at 6:45 PM.
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