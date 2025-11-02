Post RHS Inauguration Auction

Retail $110 - Yellow cereal bowl and Tumbler. Circa 1937-1946: The fiesta water tumbers were designed and produced shortly after the lines original release and were only made in the first six colors, being discontinued by 1946. They stand an impressive 4 1/2" tall and are decorated with bands of concentric rings around the top outside and are all marked in the mold.





Circa 1940-1959: The Harlequin Pottery Oatmeal Bowl was produced for 19 years and made in all twelve original Harlequin colors. Modeled after the Fruit & Nappy Bowl, it shares a rolled top and same proportional design. This example in the original bright and sunny Harlequin Yellow glaze is in excellent condition, without damage or use. Measures 5 9/16" w x 1 1/2" h.





https://vintageamericanpottery.com