RHS Softball Banquet - 2026

About this event
Guests age 11+ will be charged the adult rate. This includes the buffet, pop and dessert.
Guests age 10 and younger qualify for the child rate. This includes the buffet, pop and dessert.
Guests age 10 and younger qualify for the child rate. This includes the gluten free flatbread option, pop and dessert.
Guests age 11+ and older qualify for the adult rate. This includes the gluten free flatbread, pop and dessert.
Coaches and players still register but the costs associated will be covered by the booster club.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!