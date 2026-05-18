Hosted by

Richfield High School Softball Boos Ter Club Mn

About this event

RHS Softball Banquet - 2026

3849 Gallagher Dr

Edina, MN 55435, USA

Regular Adult Ticket (11+ )
$25

Guests age 11+ will be charged the adult rate. This includes the buffet, pop and dessert.

Regular Child Ticket
$15

Guests age 10 and younger qualify for the child rate. This includes the buffet, pop and dessert.

Gluten Free Child
$15

Guests age 10 and younger qualify for the child rate. This includes the gluten free flatbread option, pop and dessert.

Gluten Free Adult Ticket
$25

Guests age 11+ and older qualify for the adult rate. This includes the gluten free flatbread, pop and dessert.

Coach/Player Ticket
Free

Coaches and players still register but the costs associated will be covered by the booster club.

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