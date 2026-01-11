Mark Wright-Ahern: A Voice Without Boundaries - February 7, 2026

Mark Wright-Ahern is a powerhouse vocalist whose career spans opera, theater, film, and television. He has performed with professional companies including Opera Orlando, Orlando Opera, and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, appeared on multiple Billboard recordings, and been featured in projects for ABC, the OWN Network, SyFy, and the film The Youngest Evangelist. His upcoming concert showcases his remarkable versatility, crossing genres from classical and spirituals to Broadway, pop, and R&B, offering an evening of dynamic storytelling, vocal brilliance, and musical soul.







