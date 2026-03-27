Rhythm and Blue NoteZ Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
Designer Gucci Sunglasses + Case
Designer Gucci Sunglasses + Case
Designer Gucci Sunglasses + Case
Tote & Carry Roller Duffle + matching toiletry bag
Tote & Carry Roller Duffle + matching toiletry bag
Tote & Carry Roller Duffle + matching toiletry bag
Coach leather backpack + matching toiletry bag
Coach leather backpack + matching toiletry bag
Coach leather backpack + matching toiletry bag
Stylish Tote & Carry Backpack
Stylish Tote & Carry Backpack
Stylish Tote & Carry Backpack
Large suitcase with TSA lock
Large suitcase with TSA lock
Large suitcase with TSA lock
Large suitcase with TSA lock
Large suitcase with TSA lock
Large suitcase with TSA lock
$100 Costco Shopping Card
$100 Costco Shopping Card
$100 Costco Shopping Card
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!