Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc

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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc

About this raffle

Rhythm and Blue NoteZ Raffle 2026

Gucci Shades - 1 Entry
$15

Designer Gucci Sunglasses + Case

Gucci Shades- 3 Entries (Best Value)
$40

Designer Gucci Sunglasses + Case

Gucci Shades- 5 Entries (Best Deal)
$65

Designer Gucci Sunglasses + Case

Tote & Carry Roller Duffle Set - 1 Entry
$15

Tote & Carry Roller Duffle + matching toiletry bag

Tote & Carry Roller Duffle Set - 3 Entries (Best Value)
$40

Tote & Carry Roller Duffle + matching toiletry bag

Tote & Carry Roller Duffle Set - 5 Entries (Best Deal)
$65

Tote & Carry Roller Duffle + matching toiletry bag

Coach Leather Backpack Set - 1 Entry
$15

Coach leather backpack + matching toiletry bag

Coach Leather Backpack Set - 3 Entries (Best Value)
$40

Coach leather backpack + matching toiletry bag

Coach Leather Backpack Set - 5 Entries (Best Deal)
$65

Coach leather backpack + matching toiletry bag

Tote & Carry Backpack - 1 Entry
$15

Stylish Tote & Carry Backpack

Tote & Carry Backpack - 3 Entries (Best Value)
$40

Stylish Tote & Carry Backpack

Tote & Carry Backpack - 5 Entries (Best Deal)
$65

Stylish Tote & Carry Backpack

Large Suitcase #1 - 1 Entry
$10

Large suitcase with TSA lock

Large Suitcase #1 - 3 Entries (Best Value)
$25

Large suitcase with TSA lock

Large Suitcase #1 - 5 Entries (Best Deal)
$40

Large suitcase with TSA lock

Large Suitcase #2 - 1 Entry
$10

Large suitcase with TSA lock

Large Suitcase #2 - 3 Entries (Best Value)
$25

Large suitcase with TSA lock

Large Suitcase #2 - 5 Entries (Best Deal)
$40

Large suitcase with TSA lock

Costco Card - 1 Entry
$10

$100 Costco Shopping Card

Costco Card - 3 Entries (Best Value)
$25

$100 Costco Shopping Card

Costco Card - 5 Entries (Best Deal)
$40

$100 Costco Shopping Card

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