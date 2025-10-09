Rhythm & Roots 2026

General Admission for 1 guest
Put your logo in everyone’s hands—literally. Your branding will be prominently featured on cocktail napkins used throughout the evening as guests enjoy delicious bites and artisan cocktails.
Benefits include:
• Logo featured on cocktail napkins, event website, and in printed program
• Reserved Tickets for 4 guests
Put your name front and center—literally! As the exclusive Table Sign Sponsor, your logo or name will be featured on every table sign throughout the event. With guests mingling, dining, and raising their glasses, your brand will be seen all evening long.
Benefits Include:
• Logo or name featured on all event table signs, event website, and printed program
• Reserved Tickets for 4 guests
Always save room for dessert—and make your brand part of the sweet ending! Your logo will be featured with the dessert presentation or on a take-home box.
Benefits include:
• Logo featured with dessert, on event website and printed program
• Reserved Tickets for 4 guests
Help our attendees stay hydrated as they enjoy a fabulous evening benefiting Golden Empire Gleaners. With entertainment, food, and cocktails tantalizing the senses, water is a must!
Benefits include:
• Logo featured at the station, on event website and printed program
• Reserved Tickets for 4 guests
Send guests home with a lasting impression. As the Swag Sponsor, your logo will be featured on or inside each guests take-home goodie bag. It’s the perfect way to tie your brand to a memorable night.
Benefits include:
• Logo displayed on event website and printed program
• Reserved Tickets for 4 guests
Make it a night out for your team or family! It’s the perfect way to show your support and enjoy a special evening together.
Benefits Include:
• Recognition on the event website and printed program
• Reserved table for 8 guests with your company or family name prominently displayed
See your logo in the hands of all of our stunning guests and volunteers! These glasses are used on event day for all beverage samples and guests are invited to take them home to display in their glassware cabinets!
Benefits include:
• Logo displayed on each wine glass, event website, slideshow, and printed program
• Reserved Tickets for 6 guests
Make a strong first and last impression. Like the Valet Sponsor, your brand will be the first guests see when they arrive and the last, they remember as they leave.
Benefits include:
• Logo featured at the valet stand, on event website and printed program
• Opportunity to provide branded materials or gifts in vehicles
• Reserved Tickets for 6 guests
Add beauty and branding to every table! As the Centerpiece Sponsor, your name or logo will be prominently displayed on all floral arrangements throughout the event space, ensuring high visibility to all guests.
Benefits include:
• Logo featured on all centerpieces, event website, printed program, and event slideshow
• Reserved Tickets for 6 guests
Celebrate our Volunteer of the Year awardee with your name recognized as the sponsor.
Benefits include:
• Logo featured on event website, printed program, and event slideshow
• Reserved Tickets for 6 guests
The station will prominently feature the logo of the sponsor. Be the brand our guests associate with this memorable evening.
Benefits include:
• Logo displayed at the cocktail station, on the event website, printed program, and event slideshow.
• Reserved Tickets for 6 guests
Every guest loves having fun music and entertainment. Your company will be recognized as providing all the fun!
Benefits include:
• Verbal recognition from stage
• Logo featured on event website, printed program, and event slideshow
• Reserved Tickets for 6 guests
Who doesn’t love a glass of wine with a deliciously curated meal? See your logo on all the table wine for the seated program!
Benefits include:
• Logo displayed on the table wine bottles, event website, printed program, and event slideshow
• Reserved Tickets for 6 guests
Get excited as guests “Strike a Pose” in front of a fabulous photo opportunity that has your logo included! Your logo will receive exposure during the event but will continue to live on once the photos are posted, liked, and shared on social media!
Benefits Include:
• Logo displayed on photo opportunities, event website, social media, printed program, and event slideshow
• Reserved Tickets for 6 guests
Align your brand with the most powerful moment of the night by underwriting the Mission Moment video.
Benefits include:
• Verbal recognition during the video introduction
• Logo displayed during playback as “This moment made possible by…”
• Recognition in mission-focused eblasts
• Logo featured on event website, printed program, and event slideshow
• Reserved Tickets for 6 guests
• A $3,500 investment in the Golden Empire Gleaners
• Name-inclusion on event website, signage, eblasts, and printed program
• One prominent VIP table for 8 guests
• A $5,000 investment in the Golden Empire Gleaners
• Logo featured on event website, signage, eblasts, and printed program
• Dedicated Social media thank you post
• One prominent VIP table for 8 guests
• A $10,000 investment in the Golden Empire Gleaners
• On-stage verbal recognition during the seated program
• Logo inclusion in some event public relations and advertising initiatives and event collateral including programs and signage
• Logo for your company on the Golden Empire Gleaners event website
• Dedicated Social media thank you post
• One prominent VIP table for 8 guests
• A $15,000 investment in the Golden Empire Gleaners
• On-stage verbal recognition during the seated program
• Logo inclusion in some event public relations and advertising initiatives, press releases, and event collateral including programs, signage, and invitations
• Logo recognition on eblasts and social networking campaigns (i.e., Facebook & Instagram) reaching Golden Empire Gleaners followers
• Logo & link to your company website on the Golden Empire Gleaners event website
• Dedicated Social media thank you post
• Two prominent VIP table for 8 guests each

