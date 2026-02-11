ALL LEVELS are welcome to take this 1-hour hip-hop foundations and groove-based training focused on confidence, musicality, and basic combinations.





Includes a 45-minute social session and open practice session with live DJ vibes.

You’ll leave feeling grounded, empowered, and more confident moving on your own.





Rhythm & Roses is a FREE event, donations are appreciated.





We believe movement should be accessible, so you choose the rate that feels aligned with your current capacity. Every ticket includes the full class experience, no matter what level you select.





All participants receive the same instruction, social time, live DJ experience, a rose and Valentine gift.