Rhythm & Row: A Rhoyal Affair

About this event
General admission with access to three levels of entertainment and complimentary appetizers.
VIP include admission for 1 guest, one reserved seat, and exclusive preboarding experience with heavy appetizers and complimentary drinks.
VIP tables include admission for 8 guests, one reserved table, and exclusive preboarding experience with heavy appetizers and complimentary drinks.
VIP tables include admission for 8 guests, one reserved table, and exclusive preboarding experience with heavy appetizers and complimentary drinks.
VIP tables include admission for 10 guests, one reserved table, and exclusive preboarding experience with heavy appetizers and complimentary drinks.
VIP tables include admission for 8 guests, one reserved table, and exclusive preboarding experience with heavy appetizers and complimentary drinks.
$
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