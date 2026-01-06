Cincinnati Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Cincinnati Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc

About this event

Rhythm & Row: A Rhoyal Affair

101 Riverboat Row

Newport, KY 41071, USA

General admission
$80

General admission with access to three levels of entertainment and complimentary appetizers.

VIP Individual Ticket
$122

VIP include admission for 1 guest, one reserved seat, and exclusive preboarding experience with heavy appetizers and complimentary drinks.

VIP Table - DJ Essential Level
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP tables include admission for 8 guests, one reserved table, and exclusive preboarding experience with heavy appetizers and complimentary drinks.

VIP Table - Band Level
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP tables include admission for 8 guests, one reserved table, and exclusive preboarding experience with heavy appetizers and complimentary drinks.

VIP Table for 10 - Band Level
$1,065
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP tables include admission for 10 guests, one reserved table, and exclusive preboarding experience with heavy appetizers and complimentary drinks.

VIP Table DJ Stank Level
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP tables include admission for 8 guests, one reserved table, and exclusive preboarding experience with heavy appetizers and complimentary drinks.

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