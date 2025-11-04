The True Collective's 3rd Annual Gala: The Rhythm of Resilience

Hosted by
About this event
Our Gala starts at 7pm for general admission. Enjoy the full program with access to most activities.
VIP Tickets gives early access starting at 6pm,live music & other perks. See VIP tickets at $150 for more details.
6pm Access to Keynote Speaker, Dr Rebecca Dupas “How To Slay A Dragon” Celebrity Poet and book signing. Live Band from The Good Fellas until 7pm
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Sponsor a full table. This is an opportunity to sponsor a table and allow 8 of our Together, Youth Program Mentors to “have a seat at the table”. We want to honor our mentors this year, and your business can be a part of this!
Your organization or business will have the opportunity for logos to be present on the table and included in our marketing efforts across our social platform.
*Once purchased, please email your business logo and a blurb on your business or organization to Susie Shaw at [email protected]
Purchase a full table.
This table fits 8 people.
Your organization or business will have the opportunity for logo to be present on the table and included in our marketing efforts across our social platform.
Purchase a half table.
This table fits 4 people.
Your organization or business will have the opportunity for logo to be present on the table. * Note only our Full Table Ticket options are included in Marketing Efforts.
