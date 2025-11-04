Hosted by

T.R.U.E. Diversity, Inc./The True Collective

The True Collective's 3rd Annual Gala: The Rhythm of Resilience

159 Torrey St

Brockton, MA 02301, USA

General Admission
$100

Our Gala starts at 7pm for general admission. Enjoy the full program with access to most activities.

VIP Tickets gives early access starting at 6pm,live music & other perks. See VIP tickets at $150 for more details.

VIP Admission
$150

6pm Access to Keynote Speaker, Dr Rebecca Dupas “How To Slay A Dragon” Celebrity Poet and book signing. Live Band from The Good Fellas until 7pm

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.


Sponsor A Table For Our Mentors
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor a full table. This is an opportunity to sponsor a table and allow 8 of our Together, Youth Program Mentors to “have a seat at the table”. We want to honor our mentors this year, and your business can be a part of this!

Your organization or business will have the opportunity for logos to be present on the table and included in our marketing efforts across our social platform.

*Once purchased, please email your business logo and a blurb on your business or organization to Susie Shaw at [email protected]

Full Table For Your Colleagues
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Purchase a full table.

This table fits 8 people.

Your organization or business will have the opportunity for logo to be present on the table and included in our marketing efforts across our social platform.

*Once purchased, please email your business logo and a blurb on your business or organization to Susie Shaw at [email protected]

Purchase Half A Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Purchase a half table.

This table fits 4 people.

Your organization or business will have the opportunity for logo to be present on the table. * Note only our Full Table Ticket options are included in Marketing Efforts.


*Once purchased, please email your business logo and a blurb on your business or organization to Susie Shaw at [email protected]

