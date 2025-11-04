The True Collective's 3rd Annual Gala: The Rhythm of Resilience

Sponsor a full table. This is an opportunity to sponsor a table and allow 8 of our Together, Youth Program Mentors to “have a seat at the table”. We want to honor our mentors this year, and your business can be a part of this!

Your organization or business will have the opportunity for logos to be present on the table and included in our marketing efforts across our social platform.

*Once purchased, please email your business logo and a blurb on your business or organization to Susie Shaw at [email protected]