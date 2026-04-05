India-american Cultural Association Inc

Hosted by

India-american Cultural Association Inc

Rhythms of India 2026

405 Pleasant Hill Rd

Lilburn, GA 30047, USA

General Admission - Regular
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.(Members of IACA do not need to purchase tickets) - 5 & Under do not need a ticket

VIP Admission
$25

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP-only areas. (Free fo Sponsors & Life Members)

IACA Single Membership
$25

Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝


Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀


Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!


KEY BENEFITS

Free admission to Summer Camp for children, Language Classes, Music Classes, Spiritual Sunday.

Free Admission to Festival of India, Rhythms of India and many other events (1 Free Ticket).

Hands-on training in community service and leadership

Electronic voting in elections

GBM Weekly Newsletters

Participation in IACA Women's activities

Participation in IACA charity activities

IACA Family Membership
$50

Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝


Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀


Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!


KEY BENEFITS

Free admission to Summer Camp for children, Language Classes, Music Classes, Spiritual Sunday.

Free Admission to Festival of India, Rhythms of India and many other events (2 Free Tickets).

Hands-on training in community service and leadership

Electronic voting in elections

GBM Weekly Newsletters

Participation in IACA Women's activities

Participation in IACA charity activities

IACA Life Membership
$1,000

Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝


Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀


Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!


KEY BENEFITS

Free admission to Summer Camp for children, Language Classes, Music Classes, Spiritual Sunday.

Free Admission to Festival of India, Rhythms of India and many other events (2 Free Tickets).

Hands-on training in community service and leadership

Electronic voting in elections

GBM Weekly Newsletters

Participation in IACA Women's activities

Participation in IACA charity activities

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!