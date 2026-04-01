India-american Cultural Association Inc

Hosted by

India-american Cultural Association Inc

Rhythms of India 2026

405 Pleasant Hill Rd

Lilburn, GA 30047, USA

General Admission - Early Bird
$10
Available until Apr 26

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Members of IACA do not need to purchase tickets.) - 5 & Under do not need a ticket.

General Admission - Regular
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Members of IACA do not need to purchase tickets.) - 5 & Under do not need a ticket.

VIP Admission
$25

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. (Free for Sponsors & Life Members)

IACA Single Membership
$25

You will get membership for IACA plus get free access to events such as Rhythms of India , Festival of India, Indian Idol, and much more! (If you are interested in a couple membership, family membership or life membership, please reach out to [email protected], and we will assist you!)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!