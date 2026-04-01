Rhythms of India 2026

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Members of IACA do not need to purchase tickets.) - 5 & Under do not need a ticket.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Members of IACA do not need to purchase tickets.) - 5 & Under do not need a ticket.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. (Free for Sponsors & Life Members)
You will get membership for IACA plus get free access to events such as Rhythms of India , Festival of India, Indian Idol, and much more! (If you are interested in a couple membership, family membership or life membership, please reach out to [email protected], and we will assist you!)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!