India-american Cultural Association Inc

Hosted by

India-american Cultural Association Inc

About this event

Rhythms of India 2026 Sponsorship

405 Pleasant Hill Rd

Lilburn, GA 30047, USA

Rhythms of India 2026 Gold Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship Benefits:

Social Media Post Announcement

Feature in Monthly Newsletter

Dedicated space on IACA Website

Rhythms of India Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship Benefits:

Social Media Post Announcement

Feature in Monthly Newsletter

Dedicated space on IACA Website

Banner Ad on Virtual Promotion

Feature Ad at ROI Event

IACA Family Membership
$50

Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝


Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀


Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!


KEY BENEFITS

Free admission to Summer Camp for children, Language Classes, Music Classes, Spiritual Sunday.

Free Admission to Festival of India, Rhythms of India and many other events (2 Free Tickets).

Hands-on training in community service and leadership

Electronic voting in elections

GBM Weekly Newsletters

Participation in IACA Women's activities

Participation in IACA charity activities

IACA Life Membership
$1,000

Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝


Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀


Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!


KEY BENEFITS

Free admission to Summer Camp for children, Language Classes, Music Classes, Spiritual Sunday.

Free Admission to Festival of India, Rhythms of India and many other events (2 Free Tickets).

Hands-on training in community service and leadership

Electronic voting in elections

GBM Weekly Newsletters

Participation in IACA Women's activities

Participation in IACA charity activities

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!