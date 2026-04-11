Rhythms of India 2026 Sponsorship

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KEY BENEFITS

Free admission to Summer Camp for children, Language Classes, Music Classes, Spiritual Sunday.

Free Admission to Festival of India, Rhythms of India and many other events (2 Free Tickets).

Hands-on training in community service and leadership

Electronic voting in elections

GBM Weekly Newsletters

Participation in IACA Women's activities

Participation in IACA charity activities