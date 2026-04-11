Rhythms of India 2026 Sponsorship

About this event
Sponsorship Benefits:
Social Media Post Announcement
Feature in Monthly Newsletter
Dedicated space on IACA Website
Sponsorship Benefits:
Social Media Post Announcement
Feature in Monthly Newsletter
Dedicated space on IACA Website
Banner Ad on Virtual Promotion
Feature Ad at ROI Event
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝
Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀
Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
KEY BENEFITS
Free admission to Summer Camp for children, Language Classes, Music Classes, Spiritual Sunday.
Free Admission to Festival of India, Rhythms of India and many other events (2 Free Tickets).
Hands-on training in community service and leadership
Electronic voting in elections
GBM Weekly Newsletters
Participation in IACA Women's activities
Participation in IACA charity activities
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝
Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀
Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
KEY BENEFITS
Free admission to Summer Camp for children, Language Classes, Music Classes, Spiritual Sunday.
Free Admission to Festival of India, Rhythms of India and many other events (2 Free Tickets).
Hands-on training in community service and leadership
Electronic voting in elections
GBM Weekly Newsletters
Participation in IACA Women's activities
Participation in IACA charity activities
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!