Camp High Hopes

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Camp High Hopes

About this event

Rib Fest 2026 Presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods

111 3rd St

Sioux City, IA 51101, USA

Single Raffle Ticket
$1
Available until Jun 26

***Raffle tickets purchased online will automatically be entered into the drawing***

Five Pack of Rib Fest Raffle Tickets
$5
Available until Jun 26

**Each Pack Contains 5 Rib Fest Raffle Tickets**
Drawing at Rib Fest on June 21st! You do not have to be present to win.
Prizes include:
Traeger grill,
Staycation at Hard Rock,
Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and
Party Feast at Famous Daves.

Ten Pack of Rib Fest Raffle Tickets
$10
Available until Jun 26

**Each Pack Contains 10 Rib Fest Raffle Tickets**
Drawing at Rib Fest on June 21st! You do not have to be present to win.
Prizes include:
Traeger grill,
Staycation at Hard Rock,
Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and
Party Feast at Famous Daves.

Early Bird General admission
$10
Available until Jun 26

$2 off the day of the event admission price.

***Look for the presale entry lane and skip the general admission line***

Early Bird Tasting Punch Card
$10
Available until Jun 26

$2 off the day of the event tasting punch card price.

***Look for the presale entry lane and skip the general admission line***

BBQ Bonanza Trio
$25
Available until Jun 26

Dive into the BBQ goodness with this all-inclusive bundle, which includes an entry wristband, a punch card for tasty samples, and 10 chances to win big with raffle tickets!

Package Includes:

1 - entry wristband (early bird price)

1 - tasting punch card (early bird price)

5 - Raffle tickets

Bonus item:

5 - FREE raffle tickets


**Retail Value: $30**

***Look for the presale entry lane and skip the general admission line***

Early Bird Rib Fest Event Family Pack
$105
Available until Jun 26

6- Discounted Early Bird Entry Tickets
6- Discounted Early Bird Tasting Puch Cards

$120 value

***Look for the presale entry lane and skip the general admission line***

Early Bird Rib Fest Event Party Pack
$175
Available until Jun 26

-10 entry wristbands
-10 tasting punch cards

$240 value

***Look for the presale entry lane and skip the general admission line***

Rib Fest 2026 Commemorative T-Shirt
$20
Available until Jun 26

Ultra-soft Bella Canvas t-shirts with the Rib Fest logo!

Event Sponsorship - Hawg Boss
$6,000

50 entry wristbands, 30 tasting cards, all lower-tier perks, and designation as a presenting sponsor on all event promotional materials, including digital, print, radio, and TV.

Event Sponsorship - Pit Master
$3,000

40 entry wristbands, 20 tasting cards, all lower-tier perks, VIP tent access with premium seating and bottled water, a dedicated social media spotlight, logo placement on event t-shirts, and prominent signage on the main stage.

Event Sponsorship - Holy Smoke
$1,200

35 entry wristbands, 15 tasting cards, all lower-tier perks, one guest judge for the KCBS contest, and a tabletop logo display.

Event Sponsorship - Hogs Gone Wild
$600

5 entry wristbands, 8 tasting cards, logo displayed at the event, and special sponsor/VIP entrance at the gate.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!