Rib Fest 2026 Presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods

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About this event
***Raffle tickets purchased online will automatically be entered into the drawing***
**Each Pack Contains 5 Rib Fest Raffle Tickets**
Drawing at Rib Fest on June 21st! You do not have to be present to win.
Prizes include:
Traeger grill,
Staycation at Hard Rock,
Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and
Party Feast at Famous Daves.
**Each Pack Contains 10 Rib Fest Raffle Tickets**
Drawing at Rib Fest on June 21st! You do not have to be present to win.
Prizes include:
Traeger grill,
Staycation at Hard Rock,
Meat bundle from Seaboard Triumph Foods, and
Party Feast at Famous Daves.
$2 off the day of the event admission price.
***Look for the presale entry lane and skip the general admission line***
$2 off the day of the event tasting punch card price.
***Look for the presale entry lane and skip the general admission line***
Dive into the BBQ goodness with this all-inclusive bundle, which includes an entry wristband, a punch card for tasty samples, and 10 chances to win big with raffle tickets!
Package Includes:
1 - entry wristband (early bird price)
1 - tasting punch card (early bird price)
5 - Raffle tickets
Bonus item:
5 - FREE raffle tickets
**Retail Value: $30**
***Look for the presale entry lane and skip the general admission line***
6- Discounted Early Bird Entry Tickets
6- Discounted Early Bird Tasting Puch Cards
$120 value
***Look for the presale entry lane and skip the general admission line***
-10 entry wristbands
-10 tasting punch cards
$240 value
***Look for the presale entry lane and skip the general admission line***
Ultra-soft Bella Canvas t-shirts with the Rib Fest logo!
50 entry wristbands, 30 tasting cards, all lower-tier perks, and designation as a presenting sponsor on all event promotional materials, including digital, print, radio, and TV.
40 entry wristbands, 20 tasting cards, all lower-tier perks, VIP tent access with premium seating and bottled water, a dedicated social media spotlight, logo placement on event t-shirts, and prominent signage on the main stage.
35 entry wristbands, 15 tasting cards, all lower-tier perks, one guest judge for the KCBS contest, and a tabletop logo display.
5 entry wristbands, 8 tasting cards, logo displayed at the event, and special sponsor/VIP entrance at the gate.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!