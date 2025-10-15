eventClosed

Annual Awards Gala Raffle

"Me Time" Self-Care Basket | Individual Ticket
$5

This thoughtfully curated collection offers everything needed for a calming spa day at home, from soothing scents and pampering skincare to delicious treats and a gift card for a delightful dining experience. Whether you're unwinding with a warm bath, enjoying a peaceful moment with aromatherapy, or indulging in a facial or chemical peel, this basket provides the perfect escape to self-care.

"Me Time" Self-Care Basket | Arm's Length of Tickets
$25
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

This thoughtfully curated collection offers everything needed for a calming spa day at home, from soothing scents and pampering skincare to delicious treats and a gift card for a delightful dining experience. Whether you're unwinding with a warm bath, enjoying a peaceful moment with aromatherapy, or indulging in a facial or chemical peel, this basket provides the perfect escape to self-care.

Bookworms' Delight Basket | Single ticket
$5

Discover the joy of reading with our beautifully curated book basket, perfect for book lovers of all interests. This collection features a selection of captivating titles across various genres, offering endless hours of entertainment, inspiration, and adventure.

Bookworms' Delight Basket | Arm's Length of Tickets
$25
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Discover the joy of reading with our beautifully curated book basket, perfect for book lovers of all interests. This collection features a selection of captivating titles across various genres, offering endless hours of entertainment, inspiration, and adventure.

The Perfect Date Basket | Single Ticket
$5

Enjoy a memorable date night with our specially curated basket filled with everything you need for a fun evening. From delightful treats and cozy comforts to engaging activities, this collection is perfect for creating special moments together. It’s the perfect way to connect, unwind, and create lasting memories with someone special.

The Perfect Date Basket | Arm's Length of Tickets
$25
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Enjoy a memorable date night with our specially curated basket filled with everything you need for a fun evening. From delightful treats and cozy comforts to engaging activities, this collection is perfect for creating special moments together. It’s the perfect way to connect, unwind, and create lasting memories with someone special.

Game Day "Ultimate Fan" Basket | Single Ticket
$5

Enjoy the ultimate outdoor leisure experience with our exclusive gift basket, carefully curated for relaxation and enjoyment. This collection is perfect for sports enthusiasts and fans alike. Whether you're cheering from the sidelines, relaxing with friends, or hitting the course, this basket offers the perfect blend of entertainment and athletic style.

Game Day "Ultimate Fan" Basket | Arm's Length of Tickets
$25
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Enjoy the ultimate outdoor leisure experience with our exclusive gift basket, carefully curated for relaxation and enjoyment. This collection is perfect for sports enthusiasts and fans alike. Whether you're cheering from the sidelines, relaxing with friends, or hitting the course, this basket offers the perfect blend of entertainment and athletic style.

Sip & Savor Basket | Single Ticket
$5

Indulge in the ultimate wine lover’s experience with our exquisite wine tasting and bottle collection basket. Perfect for relaxing evenings or special celebrations, this curated assortment features a selection of fine wines to savor and enjoy.

Sip & Savor Basket | Arm's Length of Ticket
$25
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Indulge in the ultimate wine lover’s experience with our exquisite wine tasting and bottle collection basket. Perfect for relaxing evenings or special celebrations, this curated assortment features a selection of fine wines to savor and enjoy.

Beauty & Health - Wellness Basket | Individual Basket
$5

This luxurious collection includes a gym membership to keep you active, pampering self-care items to indulge in relaxation, and a variety of beauty supplies to enhance your natural glow. Perfect for anyone looking to prioritize health and beauty in their daily routine!

Beauty & Health - Wellness Basket | Arm's Length of Tickets
$25
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

This luxurious collection includes a gym membership to keep you active, pampering self-care items to indulge in relaxation, and a variety of beauty supplies to enhance your natural glow. Perfect for anyone looking to prioritize health and beauty in their daily routine!

"Lucky Day" Package | Individual Ticket
$5

Packed with a variety of instant-win opportunities, this collection offers endless fun and the chance to score big. Try your luck today!

"Lucky Day" Package | Arm's Length of Tickets
$25
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Packed with a variety of instant-win opportunities, this collection offers endless fun and the chance to score big. Try your luck today!

Mystery Basket | Individual Ticket
$5

Our Mystery Basket is filled with over $1,000 worth of incredible items! This exciting collection is a treasure trove of surprises waiting to be discovered. Who knows what fantastic finds are inside — the mystery is part of the fun!

Mystery Basket | Arm's Length
$25
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Our Mystery Basket is filled with over $1,000 worth of incredible items! This exciting collection is a treasure trove of surprises waiting to be discovered. Who knows what fantastic finds are inside — the mystery is part of the fun!

"Timeless Memories" Photoshoot Package | Individual Ticket
$5

Enjoy a professional photography session designed to capture your family's unique bond and special moments. Includes expert guidance, beautifully edited photos, and a fun, relaxed experience for all ages. Perfect for preserving your family's story for years to come!

"Timeless Memories" Photoshoot Package | Arm's Length
$25
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Enjoy a professional photography session designed to capture your family's unique bond and special moments. Includes expert guidance, beautifully edited photos, and a fun, relaxed experience for all ages. Perfect for preserving your family's story for years to come!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing