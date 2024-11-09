Ross County Christian Academy Inc

Ross County Christian Academy Inc

Ribber Dinner: Basket Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2215 Egypt Pike, Chillicothe, OH 45601

Christmas decor basket item
Christmas decor basket
$25

Starting bid

Christmas decorations basket. Christmas cards, wrapping paper, Christmas count-down calendar, Christmas lights, decor, and more!
Family Fun Night basket item
Family Fun Night basket
$25

Starting bid

Family fun night basket. Games, snacks, candy, Olive Garden gift card.
Chillicothe basket item
Chillicothe basket
$25

Starting bid

Chillicothe basket. Hometown goods from hometown businesses including Crispie Creme, Hirsch Fruit Farm, Casa del Taco, and more!
Ohio State basket item
Ohio State basket
$25

Starting bid

Ohio State basket. Grill set, pillow, 2x blankets, straw cup, coffee cup, ornaments, decals, and more!
Pumpkin pie item
Pumpkin pie
$15

Starting bid

A fall favorite! Fresh from the kitchen of Tiffany Fleshman-Denes.
Pumpkin pie item
Pumpkin pie
$15

Starting bid

And then there were two. Bid on one for you, one for a friend!
Texas sheet cake item
Texas sheet cake
$15

Starting bid

Enjoyed your dessert at the Ribber Dinner event hosted by our student athletes? Bid on one to take home! If you have kids and didn't bring them, you know they'll smell it on you anyway! Share the love.
Black raspberry pie item
Black raspberry pie
$15

Starting bid

Truly better experienced than explained. You know you want this one!
Classic apple pie item
Classic apple pie
$15

Starting bid

Another fall favorite in our house. This won't last long, bid now!
Dutch apple pie item
Dutch apple pie
$15

Starting bid

The crumble! Do we really have to describe this one to you? In fact, if we weren't hosting the event at RCCA, we may just fight you for it! Just sayin'

