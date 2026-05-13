Ribbon Cutting Celebration

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About this event
This amount provides the reception food for the guests at the ribbon cutting and you will be thanked at the ceremony.
This covers new office supplies that are needed to make the day and our future work a success. Wish list like items like waste baskets, office cleaning supplies, new office tools to replace worn out items, and small office appliances to host the Ribbon Cutting and future events. You will be thanked in the ceremony and on our social media.
This will cover some of the moving costs and tech upgrades we have had to make during the office change over. You will be thanked in the ceremony, on our social media and website. We will also have a thank you sign we hang in the office in your honor for a year.
Sponsor a month of rent at our new location. You will be thanked in our different events, with a thank you sign in our office, on our social media and website during your assigned month.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!